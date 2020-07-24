Today's Forum for July 25-26

"I support President Trump but disagree with him on federal troop intervention in Democratic-run cities. I say, let the looters and rioters burn the cities to the ground. Sooner or later, Trump hater or not, citizens will have enough and do something about it. If they don’t, nothing lost."
"A previous Forum submitter concluded that the handling of the protesters in Portland as 'this is scary and needs to stop.' Yes, it should, but the stated facts presented were misleading and twisted. It is our peace officers and, in fact, civility itself that is being assaulted. These are rioters, arsonists and looters wearing helmets and googles, carrying sticks and laser lights to cause injury and resorting to throwing bricks and firebombs. That is what is scary and needs to stop. These are not protesters."
"John Stossel has apparently never heard of Europe."
"John Stossel's article 'Progressive policies wreck everything' in the Friday newspaper is a must read and 100% correct."
"After reading the city’s new, very specific rules on what they 'will not' pick up on the streets, it may be easier for them to just tell us what they 'will' pick up!"
"Two things. 1. Thank you, thank you, thank you Walmart and Kroger for requiring everyone to wear a mask before entering their stores. You will now get more of my business. 2. Did I understand someone in Wednesday's Forum to say that if you are retired, you have no reason to be out? You must be kidding."
"What's the point of stores requiring masks when people refuse the complimentary mask when they enter stores? I witnessed this recently. No one argues with them. I also see many masks lowered under the chins once shoppers are in the store."
"I went to the Kroger store Thursday and everybody — everybody — was wearing masks. I felt so much better. From now on, I'm only going to go to those stores that require masks if I can possibly not go to a store that doesn't mandate masks. Since our leaders, our governor and our president won't mandate it, maybe our businesses will."
"Walmart is not enforcing the mandated mask use, but they should, or just forget the whole issue.''
"If that pandemic is still raging, and we don’t send kids back to school, students will die, teachers will die, and family members from both groups will die. And children will fall disastrously behind educationally."
"During the 2017 flu season 61,000 people died from the flu. Teachers, children, etc. Nobody even knew it happened. Why?"
"It seems the major news media are determined racists. Why else would they decide to always capitalize Black and never capitalize white? I would love to hear their rationale for this. I cannot think of a single one that is not discriminatory against whites."
Editor's note: Many news organizations are now capitalizing Black in their stories. An explanation from an employee at The Associated Press, which sets recommended guidelines for style for newsrooms, can be found here: blog.ap.org/announcements/the-decision-to-capitalize-black.
