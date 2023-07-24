“If you’re able to walk from your car to the bank, to the store, to the gas pumps without any noticeable limp, shame on you if you’re getting out of a car with a handicapped tag. Shame on you.”
“Did the state of Georgia change its rating on the window tint for automobiles because most everybody’s running tint so dark you can’t tell man, woman or what is in the vehicle. I just wondered if they changed it, I’d like to get mine darkened, too.”
“In my opinion, us poor working common man has no problem getting along. We only have problems when we listen to left- and right-wing politicians and people with a website telling us how we have been discriminated against, put down, run over. I think if we quit donating to websites and quit electing right- and left-wing politicians and get something in the middle with us we’d be a better world.”
“This robot stuff that they’re always talking about on TV, these manufacturing plants and all this other stuff, aren’t these people that are working there got enough ever-loving sense to realize they want that in there, they’re knocking themselves out of a job? I mean, the government isn’t going to keep them up all of the time.”
“If the backward, stingy politicians that run this town would quit building parks and other stuff we don’t need like biking trails and hiking trails they would have money to build a fixed-route bus system, but at 71 I have no hopes of seeing one in my lifetime.”
“Making a comment to the reader talking about ‘The View’ and these people if they had a brain. You want to talk about people if they had a brain, those people that are Klansmen, Neo-Nazis, people that go around that are hate groups are not mentioned. Now there are some dangerous people. For some reason some people think they’re above all other races of people, they talk about every other race of people except their own kind of people. God will separate the sheep from the goats. Some of those who claim to be a Christian are not a Christian, they just hide behind the Word. Walking in darkness.”
“I would be careful saying anything against God’s work, his plans, whatever he has in mind for us. Whatever goes on is God’s will so whoever thinks that he’s got better things to do, well, it’s our own fault that he’s doing these things because everybody has turned their back on God, they don’t believe in him anymore, they don’t fear him anymore. and I’d be careful what I said because it could come back to bite you.”
“I know one thing, if the next president is a Republican they definitely haven’t announced they are running yet. The clowns in the race now have about as much chance of beating Trump for the nomination as I do. and Trump has about as much chance of winning as he does of winning a foot race.”
“No one is losing their minds over No Labels, RFK Jr. or any other right-wing parrot group disguised as an alternative to Biden.”
“Shorter John Stossel: ‘These aren’t hate groups, they just believe gay people don’t deserve basic human rights. Is that so wrong?’”
“We’ve had it good in America for so long that we can’t figure out what to get angry about.”
“Parents today need to take back from the schools and the culture the upbringing of their own children.”
“Fascism wrapped in the flag, you’re seeing that with the Democratic Party as I speak.”
