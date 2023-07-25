“Can you imagine someone writing in ‘Women shouldn’t park in the spots for pregnant women unless they are visibly crowning’ or ‘Nobody should park in the Purple Heart spaces unless they are missing a limb,’ let alone the Citizen uncritically printing it?”
“Just because a person doesn’t have a noticeable limp, that does not mean they are not handicapped. Some people have a heart condition, a lung condition, not everyone with a problem limps.”
“Be careful what you say about handicapped users. My friend has serious heart issues. Not everyone with a handicap sticker needs to be limping, etc. Some illnesses aren’t visible.”
“Imagine ... your greatest concern is ‘People who I personally don’t think are in enough pain shouldn’t park in the handicapped spaces!’”
“Congratulations to L.B. Cochran on his first hole-in-one at Spring Lakes Golf Club last Thursday, hole number 14. We’re really proud of you, L.B. Keep it up.”
“Why doesn’t the city pass a law allowing them to fine bars that create problems, rather than punish everyone else?”
“I love the new hiking and biking trails and am thrilled to see city leadership investing in the future of the city.”
“So they are wanting to try and pass another SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax), another four years, huh? ... Maybe we can get a SPLOST passed to pave our roads.”
“I don’t see that many projects this last SPLOST fixed or created or whatever. These people are already counting their projects for a 2024 SPLOST. I don’t know about anyone else but I’m going to vote against it. I think maybe they need to hire somebody at the county to negotiate the prices they’ve been paying on the projects they have done.”
“I think the state of Georgia and the counties need to take down their speed limit signs because nobody’s obeying them.”
“Everybody thinks they are in the ideological middle. That’s sort of the problem.”
“I think when a law officer gets to a point where they can’t comprehend when someone ... has their hands raised but still release a gun or dog on them, I think they really need to quit their job. It’s time to hang it up.”
“The damage that Joe Biden has done to America in the 30 months he has been president, it’s worse than anything I could have dreamed in my wildest imagination.”
“First of all, the Biden administration came after your internal combustion engine motor cars, then it was the air conditioner, then it was the dishwasher, now they’re coming after your water heaters, both electric and gas. Should I hide my electric mixer in the attic so that only I know where it is? These people don’t need any authority to do anything because they can just create it as they go along.”
“It occurred to me recently that the reason my conservative brethren in the Forum consistently fail to accuse Biden and the Democrats of any concrete wrong is that they simply can’t. Their preferred pundits don’t traffic in facts, just generalized outrage that people who aren’t exactly like them exist at all.”
“I hope nobody in the federal government makes a deal with the former president to get out of prosecution by not running for president. He will not do a Nixon and just go away. He should be locked up. He is determined to destroy the United States of America.”
“I swear, DeSantis could pass a law requiring gay people to wear armbands with pink triangles and someone would write into the Forum accusing Democrats of overreacting.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.