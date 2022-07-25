“As former loyal Trump supporters refuse to perjure themselves and tell what actually happened leading up to Trump’s coup attempt, he continues to lie about everything. One of his latest is that Hillary Clinton contested the 2016 election. The truth is that Clinton actually beat him in popular votes by 2,868,686 votes and she conceded the election. I have always been told that a man is someone who loses and wins honorably. I guess Clinton is more of a man than Trump. Please stop believing everything he says and look at the facts.”
“Not only are the Jan. 6 hearings merely an investigation, but they are also one-sided for a good reason. The Republicans refuse to present any evidence to the contrary. They have every opportunity to do so. They have chosen not to. Most likely because the whole thing is indefensible.”
“Eric Holder was accused of contempt of Congress for sending guns to Mexican cartels, and Lois Lerner was accused of the same for misusing her office for unfair treatment of conservative nonprofits. They were never arrested or tried. So where is justice in Steve Bannon’s case? He was tried and convicted.”
“Thank you Mike Babb for preserving history. Rocky Face Ridge Park was money well spent.”
“Rezoning notices are important. If you don’t agree with the rezoning, fight it. Go to the meetings and speak out. Complaining about it in the Forum does absolutely no good!”
“In the 1970s scientists declared we were heading into a new Ice Age and we would die. Then those same scientists told us in the 1990s that a hole in the Earth’s ozone layer would cause the Earth to burn up and we would all die. Will the scientists who cured those environmental ailments please step forward and work your magic again? We desperately need you before politicians ruin the universe.”
“If teachers are so hard-working, underpaid and crucial to the success of the community, why do test scores continue to be subpar? If they are so disgruntled, they can seek employment elsewhere. They knew what they were getting into. Children buy into the concept that they must have ‘fun’ in order to learn. Unfortunately, this mentality continues into the real world and it is not the same.”
“Christine Flowers had a good article about Jan. 6 smacking of the Stalin-McCarthy era. Well worded.”
“Yes, Michelle Obama should absolutely run for president in 2024. She is the only halfway sane choice the Democrats have.”
“I have mixed feelings about the $1 million tax incentive approved by the Dalton City Council and school board for the proposed boutique hotel downtown (The Carpentry). I do appreciate the council and school board for having the vision to support and invest in projects that will have long-term benefits for us all. However, it is an awkward look that it is being provided to Dalton’s current representative in the Georgia House of Representatives.”
“If congressional leadership wants to reduce pharmaceutical prices, a good place to start would be to eliminate those wasteful drug company ads on TV that add millions to the costs of their products as well as undermine the credibility of medical professionals. The U.S. is only one of two countries that allow the practice of marketing drugs directly to consumers.”
“If you don’t drive and just stay at home how do you get your food and groceries? By chance do the people who bring them to you use the roads you don’t want to pay for?”
“Republicans don’t want government in their lives? Really? Yet, they use government to marginalize the votes of people of color, to possibly take away the right of gay people to marry whom they please and, in general, impose their religious beliefs on the whole country. They don’t seem to be able to understand that America is a pluralistic, secular society that should be inclusive. Out of many, one. If they could do that, they wouldn’t have to cheat to win.”
“Sure would be nice if the drinking fountain at the Mount Rachel park was operational. I’m sure that young professionals who hike the trails would love to have a drink of water when they finish, as would this old professional.”
“Let’s go Dream!”
