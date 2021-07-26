Today's Forum for July 27

"I am a senior (74) Dalton native. I love our parks and walking trails. I may use trekking poles to help maintain my balance, but walking is one of the best exercises you can do to keep your body parts moving like they should. Our parks and trails are more level and safer than walking on the streets in my neighborhood. Besides, watching families laughing and having fun together without technology gives me hope for the future. I look forward to walking the new ones planned."
"Regarding Fauci: 'You can fool some of the people all of the time ...'"
"The Constitution does not protect your freedom of speech through privately owned businesses such as Facebook and Twitter. They are corporations that aren't affiliated with or run by the federal government. When you create an account, you agree to their terms of service which dictate what you are allowed to post on their platforms. You Marjorie Taylor Greene lovers aren't being silenced, you're breaking the rules of an agreement you made and being held to that contract, just as she does when spreading misinformation about a deadly virus and making up stories about Jewish space lasers. You're not oppressed, you're just delusional."
"The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends masking in schools for the coming school year. Dalton Public Schools says, nah, masking is optional, vaccinated or not. The delta variant is ready when you are."
"Count me confused regarding Dalton Public Schools' decision to add four 'virtual teaching days' to the 2021-22 calendar year. They say this provides for additional training time for less experienced teachers so they don't have to bring in a bunch of substitute teachers. So who will be teaching the students virtually? What's your best guess regarding the percentage of students who will be engaged those days via their digital devices? Oh yeah, and three of the four 'virtual days' just happen to coincide with holiday weekends."
"Sometimes we learn from feeling the excruciating pain of loss; that we listened to the wrong voices and ignored the obvious. Recovering from a serious illness may not teach the lesson but death is a fact that can’t be ignored. Death calls the lazy and ignorant back to reality if only for a moment until rationalizing explains it away."
"How's it going under the wheels of the GOP politicians' bus with your Republican idols calling you out for not getting vaccinated and for once telling you the truth: you're killing people."
"I love Greene! She gives voice to my nonsense conspiracy theories about vaccines and secret Jewish space lasers! Also, she's well versed in medical privacy law and would never invoke HIPAA (a law that only applies to medical providers) to avoid answering a question!"
"Why does the media persist in talking about New York, Chicago and L.A.? Those are the last three places that most Americans will be going to. How about hearing about Atlanta, Chattanooga and Knoxville every once in a while? And Dalton — why not? At this point I would even be satisfied with Calhoun, Adairsville and Ellijay if it kept from having to listen to what's happening in the three above-mentioned places."
