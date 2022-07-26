“If the pictures of casualties from the Russian attack on Ukraine turn your stomach, just wait till you see some from Iraq and Afghanistan.”
“How much longer are the residents of this town going to sit back and watch the rich take money from the poor and give it to themselves?”
“When I saw a Stacey Abrams for governor ad stating she is a successful tax attorney, it made me wonder how she accumulated over $50,000 in IRS tax debt in 2019 as well as having $170,000 in credit card debt. That kind of financial mismanagement makes me wonder if she’s qualified to handle the state of Georgia’s checkbook.”
“OK, with all the many pressing problems in the world this one just pushes me over the edge! Dalton Daily Citizen, where is ‘Baby Blues’? I want it back. It was the one highlight I could count on in the paper. Please bring ‘Baby Blues’ back!”
Editor’s note: “Baby Blues” moved to a new comics syndicate and we were unable to continue the strip. We hope you grow to enjoy its replacement, “Tiger.”
“I’m confounded when I see pro-choice protesters saying they don’t want laws controlling their bodies. If only they were controlling their own bodies by not choosing to have an unwanted pregnancy, there would be very little need for abortions or restrictive laws. Make a responsible choice like abstinence or contraception over the risk of unprotected sex and you won’t have to worry about being told what to do with your body.”
“I have always considered Hank Aaron to still be the home run king, but I never realized he had 12,364 at bats. Babe Ruth had 8,399 at bats, and amassed 714 homers, while Aaron has 755. Ruth’s last homer traveled an estimated 600 feet. Babe is the real home run king, but I still love Aaron, and Barry Bonds cheated.”
“If other people’s religion were imposed on evangelical Christians, their screams would be heard around the world.”
“The Democratic Party is now demanding that Joe Biden declare an environmental emergency. What about a southern border emergency which has become a crisis since he has been in office?”
“I heard some right-wing talk radio recently, and as a liberal I am shocked at the things these people think I believe. It bears no resemblance at all to objective reality.”
“’Socialism: Any of various economic and political theories advocating collective or governmental ownership and administration of the means of production and distribution of goods.’ No elected Democrat is advocating for that. Find a new catchphrase.”
“Al Gore was right.”
“ I would like to see Liz Chaney run for president after she gets through with Trump and he’s locked up.”
“Marjorie Taylor Greene says that she’s proud to be a ‘Christian nationalist’ and that the Republican Party should represent more of them. Republicans, are you proud of that? Do you know who else throughout history identified themselves as Christian nationalists? Why would anyone be proud of that?”
“Please, could you publish the driving directions to the new Rocky Face Ridge Park?”
Editor’s note: Rocky Face Ridge Park is at 2209 Crow Valley Road. The entrance is just before the intersection of Crow Valley Road and Poplar Springs Road.
“Believe me. Teachers are taking your advice and looking elsewhere for employment. Those ‘subpar’ test scores can be laid at the feet of far more than teachers. In fact, there is a huge correlation between subpar education funding, subpar curriculum requirements and subpar parenting. Teachers can’t control the other three-quarters of the educational outcome equation, and they’re tired of being blamed for all of it.”
“I’d like to echo the commenter about the city of Dalton recreation ‘facilities.’ The bathrooms at the Dalton High School tennis courts are almost always locked and the water fountain rarely works. I’m not sure if the city or the school system owns the restrooms, but somebody needs to get them open. Oh, and good luck ever trying to use the restrooms at the Burr Park pavilion. Outside of concerts and events, they are locked down like a penitentiary. How much did we the taxpayers pay for that pavilion and we can hardly ever use it?”
