Today's Forum for July 28

"I must have missed the tribute in the paper. So I want to give my thanks to Glenn Sweeney for 40-plus years of service to Whitfield County. Thanks, Glenn!"
"You probably didn’t hear about the 2017 flu season because the number of victims didn’t overwhelm hospitals' ability to treat them, nor did their need for ventilators exceed the number available."
"To the person who pointed out that 61,000 people died from the flu in 2017, that statistic is for the entire year. In just the first six months of 2020, 148,000 have died in the U.S. with that figure climbing every day. And those 61,000 deaths did not overwhelm the medical system, put people out of work, shut down major portions of the economy and add close to a trillion dollars to our national debt."
"Surely I'm not the only person in Whitfield County who is very concerned that these multi-year tax abatements are not in our long-term best interests. The bragging points are more jobs and industry diversification, but we're paying a very high price for a very few jobs. How many more kids can Whitfield County Schools be expected to educate when these companies are not paying any property tax? How much more will the rest of us have to pay?"
"Bring your business to Whitfield County! We can't wait to give you free land and free services. That's right, folks! You'll pay zero property taxes for years because the rest of us want to pay for you. This is not #fakenews, folks! Y'all come!"
"I'm all for schools reopening. These kids are starting to get underfoot! It's time for teachers to do their jobs. If the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines are followed, there should be few problems. Resignations will be gladly accepted for the teachers who don't want to return to the classroom."
"Something is wrong when teachers say they are afraid to return to school. Is anybody listening to them?"
"I commend the Daily Citizen-News staff for their very informative article about the outlier candidate for the 14th U.S. Congressional District, Marjorie Greene."
"Joe Biden persists in referring to the rioters in Portland and Seattle as ‘peaceful protesters,’ and this is a delusional, if not deranged, interpretation of the nightly carnage that is on full display. His prescription for what ails America during this epidemic of civil unrest and lawlessness is for the president of the United States to do nothing, and that’s what he would do if elected come November, just sit on his thumbs in chronic denial."
"People are ordering more stuff than ever online, and the city decided now was the time to make it harder to recycle cardboard? What's next, all cans must be sanitized and compacted before the city will pick them up?"
"I'm happy to see this newfound concern about the aesthetic appeal of Dalton. Maybe we can focus on finishing the streetscaping downtown and holding big property owners responsible for the upkeep of their buildings next."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.