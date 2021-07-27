Today's Forum for July 28

"It's no wonder that the virus is surging again in Georgia, or anywhere else as far as that goes. When the restrictions were lifted things got better, the virus began to go down and hospitals were not as crowded, people just thought 'OK, it's over now. We can go back to being the way we were before.' And that's not the case. We still need to use caution, but they're not. They're mixing in with people. All of these concerts, sporting events and they're not using caution. I just think that they should be more careful because you see it's coming back up again."
"I'm 59 years old. I just got my second COVID shot of Moderna. I've had a massive heart attack back in 2013 and multiple other preexisting conditions. I have not had any side effects other than a stiff arm. Go get vaccinated, people."
"If someone you love will not get the COVID-19 vaccine, ask them to take out a $1 million life insurance policy and make you the beneficiary."
"I certainly agree with the comment about people sitting at home taking in those checks. There are jobs out there everywhere. You can see signs everywhere. But they don't want to work. Maybe it will stop and they will have to get out and go to work. I could say more, but I won't."
"Critical race theory is nothing but more indoctrination being taught in our schools by the left."
"Joe Biden and Hunter Biden are in the same category as Bernie Madoff."
"If I'm sitting at a red light waiting for it to turn green on a four-lane highway and you pull up behind me and when it turns green you expect me to make a jackrabbit start like you do, then you buzz out from behind me blowing the horn, you've made yourself look like a dummy. And besides that, it didn't scare me one bit."
"Dalton has become a town of too many people with too much time on their hands. I should know, I'm one of them."
"If the fear of going to jail keeps people from using drugs, why are so many people in Dalton arrested for using them? When you come up with an answer for that, please call it into the Forum so I can see what it is."
"The Biden-Harris administration equals Americans hiding embarrassed."
"I just wonder all that were behind Biden, how does it feel when you look in the mirror to know you hated one man more than you loved your country? I don't care if you liked Trump or not. He did his job. He did it very well. Record unemployment, people had jobs, people of color had jobs, setting record after record after record."
"I never realized Dalton had so many connoisseurs of fine dining. Amazing what you can find out by reading the paper."
"I would like to challenge our local health inspectors to go to some of these big retail stores and markets that people visit and check their bathrooms out. They are in terrible condition. They hang a sign there that says it's out of order and it stays like that. They need to be aware that a lot of people that visit and buy their products have health issues and have to use the bathroom on a regular basis. You would be shocked. Some of these bathrooms are totally unfit to be used and something needs to be done about this."
