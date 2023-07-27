“I have been told that there is a place in Dalton that takes battered women that don’t have a job and provides them with shoes and clothing and very nice stuff to get a job and things like that to get back on their feet. If there is any place like that please let the Forum know so I can contribute a bunch of really nice women’s clothes.”
The Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center has a shelter. But because of a remodeling they don’t currently have room for clothing donations. Donations can be shared with Dalton’s Greater Works ministry.
“God-centered news! and on the sports page! Expecting to see exponential growth for the glory of God with the merger of Upward Sports and Run for God ministries. If God is with us, who can be against us? Also, if you didn’t read Mark Millican’s column two weeks ago, please do. To sum it up: Teach all children, and any children, do not send pictures of yourself, of any kind, to anybody. This evil is ruining our children’s lives, causing suicides and psychological damage. All from a picture because by then they have all the other data they need to blackmail that child. Please do it.”
“I don’t agree with every thing Marjorie Taylor Greene says and does but that girl’s got spunk!”
“Do you have a number for Marjorie Taylor Greene in Congress?”
The phone number for Greene’s Dalton office is (706) 226-5320, according to her congressional website. The phone number for Greene’s Washington, D.C., office is (202) 225-5211.
“Let’s just start impeachment procedures the day a president takes office. Grounds for impeachment aren’t necessary. It’s all about revenge for impeachment of your guy.”
“Why are the homeless not made to clean up areas on private property when law enforcement makes them leave? Are there no city or county laws about this problem? If there aren’t, there certainly need to be.”
“EV (electric vehicle) owners already pay the Georgia road tax equivalent to 725 gallons of gas per year each year when we renew our tags whether we drive one mile or 12,000.”
“I’m glad to see that the crime is down in Dalton. I’m not surprised that the crashes are up, people drive like they have no knowledge of anyone else being on the road, they pull out in front of you, they tailgate you, they’re so careless out there driving, you just have to keep watching every move that you make to make sure that they don’t hit you.”
“I’ve always voted for the Republican, voted for Trump twice, but I don’t see how anyone can vote for Donald Trump again.”
“It was recently said in the Forum that Trump was determined to destroy the United States of America. Well, I think that could well apply to Biden.”
“I think you dropped the ball a little bit when you said they should fine the bars. That’s not the problem, the problem is the people that go there to the bars that cause the problems. They’re the ones that should be fined.”
“You can walk and hike anywhere so let’s get something done about the roads before we start worrying about building more hiking and walking trails and ball fields. The roads need attention right now.”
“To the person worried about people walking in a store without a limp parking in a handicapped spot, there is such stuff as open heart surgery, kidney surgery, there’s a lot of different things you can have other than a limp where you need to park close to the store.”
“Donald Trump can win a foot race against Biden. He can’t beat him at the polls but he could win against him in a foot race.”
