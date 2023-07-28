“A monument to Catherine Evans Whitener is long overdue, but boy it would sure be nice to have that fountain with all this heat. Why can’t they do whatever they do at the splash pad to keep it clean?”
“It’s kind of odd that so many people who think they know everything about global warming call the Forum to straighten us out who are trying to make just little comments and barbs about it. They think they’re so high and mighty.”
“Blaming a gun for a crime is like blaming a pencil for a misspelled word.”
“All these national news reporters are saying it’s anger that’s behind all these shootings. All you’ve got to do is get out on the highway and you’ll see that same kind of anger in people’s driving. It’s a wonder they aren’t running over people themselves.”
“Could someone explain why we have metal detectors in our local, state and federal government buildings, we have a police presence in our schools, metal detectors becoming more available in schools, yet we don’t have metal detectors in hospitals and medical facilities where the most vulnerable people are residing?”
“Good grief, people, for the love of God, mental health is a problem but that’s a long-term problem to be solved but the short-term problem is that there are way too many guns. Everybody’s got to understand that, and everybody knows it. Do something somebody! Period!”
“What is a sensible gun law?”
“I fear if it wasn’t for Marjorie Taylor Greene pushing all this stuff on Joe and Hunter Biden you’d never hear a thing about it. So all you crybabies can talk about her being ineffective. She’s doing her job.”
“Sure, Marjorie Taylor Greene votes Republican as she was voted in to do but at what cost? The whole country is either laughing at us or shaking their heads in disgust. Can’t the Republicans vote in a sane representative?”
“Dear, sweet, poor Marjorie, if her job makes her miserable then she just needs to get out of it, and make so many people happy.”
“What is the ultimate source of the power and authority the liberal intelligentsia use to convince people that what is deviant is something to be proud of or to rename a whole month in honor of whatever they decide is appropriate? The answer I believe is found at Luke 4, verse 6.”
“The Braves are going now, aren’t they? Down!”
“For parents to take back the raising of their own children from the government and special interests would take time and effort. Oh. Well just let the government do it.”
“Shame on the contributor who said if you could walk without a limp you are not entitled to a handicapped tag. You need to do a little research and find out the many conditions that could cause anyone to be eligible for a handicapped tag. Not all of them are visible.”
“You people know as well as I that some of those people that park in handicapped spots are not handicapped. I know there’s exceptions, absolutely there are exceptions, but if you just realize it and admit it you’d know that there are people out there that are abusing the handicapped parking spots.”
“I’d just like to comment about all of the people who called in about not using the handicapped label on their car. Actually, you can’t always know what a person’s going through, if you have an internal physical problem, for example, different things with your heart, also, ambulatory problems with walking that you can’t see. And then MS and so on. It could go on and on. Please, just remember this, don’t judge someone else if you haven’t walked in their footprints.”
“I will gladly trade my handicapped license plate for the ability to walk.”
“I have to laugh when people say that Donald Trump is trying to destroy the United States of America. I believe Obama and Biden hold that title.”
“I’d give a week’s pay just to see Joe Biden have an unscripted press conference. Boy, that would be fun.”
“Does anyone want to thank Judge Noreika for questioning the detail of Hunter Biden’s plea agreement?”
“Barack Obama and his minions may not be in the administration anymore but they are sure running the show.”
“There’s a game people play. Things are interpreted by the left generally as discrimination. They want a test of moral equivalency, which means they are making a moral judgment, but they don’t want to allow anyone else to make a moral judgment, especially if it goes contrary to their narrative.”
“It appears to be Donald Trump’s worst enemy is Donald Trump.”
“Donald Trump couldn’t win a race with a golf cart.”
