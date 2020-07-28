Today's Forum for July 29

"Jesus said of Nathaniel, 'Behold, a man in whom there is no guile.' John Lewis and Regis Philbin — two men in whom there was no guile. Do we Americans have any such people left?"
"I have concluded that our governments can only do two things that’s correct. It’s nothing and overreacting."
"If the Daily Citizen-News moves any further left, they'd be in California."
"It looks like the Dalton City Council has screwed up something that has been working perfectly for a number of years. The rubbish pickup has just been great. I've used it and they've done a super job. I read the article twice in the Daily Citizen-News on July 22 and I'm still not sure what they're saying in there. It's just total confusion to me. I'd like to say thank you to the Dalton Public Works fellows that are out picking up the trash and thank you for a job well done. I hope that the future will not get any more screwed up than it already is."
"If it's not about politics, don't call it in because it won't be printed."
"Thanks to all of you out there that helped me find my Amish butter, especially right here locally. Is the Forum a great place or what? I love the Forum. Never replace it, please."
"It never fails. Same old losing Braves."
"Tell the baseball players to play baseball and leave their political views at home."
"Another old building that needs to be torn down is the nasty-looking building next to the Ford dealership. That thing needs to go."
"President Trump has a plot. Fortunately for us, Joe Biden has a plan."
"Thank you, thank you Gov. Kemp for not making masks mandatory, and this is not sarcastic or political. Consider people like me. I'm 85, have a bad respiratory problem and those masks smother me to death. I wore one to Walmart, thought I was going to pass out, couldn't get all of my groceries and had to leave. So think about that before you start griping."
"All the people calling into the paper about people not wearing their masks, you call into the paper but I bet you ain't got the nerve to go up to whoever that ain't got it on and say something."
"When a multipurpose store like Walmart or a grocery store or a clothing store, wherever it may be, if they require masks that means you wear it in the store. That doesn't mean you take it off once you get inside the store and start shopping. Some people believe that's what you're supposed to do is take it off while you shop, but they're wrong. You're supposed to wear it all the time. And I don't understand it."
"We could have solar power 24 hours if the sun wouldn't turn itself off at night."
"If there's a coin shortage nationwide, why do we have to have stimulus money? Everybody's hoarding their change."
"Editor, you're always quick on the trigger when someone mentions anything against the media in the paper and yet you won't do what the Founding Fathers meant for you to do about watching over government and ratting them out when they do something wrong. You're about useless."
"Nancy Pelosi's remarks give a whole new meaning to the term 'full of hot air.'"
"In response to the question why no one knew 61,000 people died from the flu in 2017, probably because it was not an election year."
