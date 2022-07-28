“How much more evidence do you need before you quit supporting Trump?”
“I’m glad to see that, unlike the Dalton City Council, the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners isn’t trying to hide our Civil War history. Rocky Face Ridge Park is just beautiful. Thanks so much to everyone involved.”
“All these wonderful public places people can enjoy during the day but bathrooms are locked. Lakeshore Park bathrooms are always locked as well.”
“Just a reminder to Dalton taxpayers: Dalton Public Schools received about $26 million from the federal government due to COVID, and ESPLOST revenues are several million above expectations. Property value assessments are through the roof! The school board needs to roll back the millage rate enough so they do not gain even more revenue.”
“Hey, Dalton voters! Remember voting in 2017 for that $50 million bond to pay for a new school we so badly needed because of student population increases? Whadda ya know? Student population is down over 200 students in 2022 vs. 2017. You may also recall we never got an estimated operational cost number for the additional teachers, utilities, buses, etc., which are paid for out of the general fund. Too bad.”
“People complain about potholes on Glenwood Avenue. Others complain about new parks being built. I’m just happy I don’t live in the Midwest states and beyond. Flooding, homes burning to the ground, people dying from the intense heat. Just be content with what you’ve got.”
“I appealed my assessment and I urge every homeowner to take a look at the houses in their neighborhood to see if their assessment is fair compared to their neighbors. Honestly, I wouldn’t have appealed if I could find rhyme or reason to why my assessment is so much higher than many of my neighbors. But it looks entirely random. You should see if yours is random, too. The tax commissioner’s website actually makes it pretty easy. Just start an appeal (you don’t have to actually file it) and their search engine will help you find the relevant comps (comparables).”
“Marjorie Taylor Greene voted against a bill to combat human trafficking — particularly sex trafficking — through severe penalties for perpetrators and support services for victims. I guess she is supporting her BFF Matt Gaetz who is being investigated for sex trafficking. If you support her or have ‘Flood the polls’ signs in your yard you should be ashamed.”
“I’m a lot better off financially and I’m freer under Trump than I am Biden.”
“Anybody who says the United States has the best healthcare system in the world is just plain wrong. My 93-year-old mother is in the last stages of dementia and in the last year and a half all the doctors have done is basically put her in a corner and waited on her to die, which I am sorry to say is going to be sooner rather than later. I will always regret that I didn’t have the money to put her on a plane and send her to Europe where she could have gotten the care she needed.”
“Tiger Woods needs to realize it’s over.”
“This is to the person that believes in the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy. Hey, you believe in imagination. I believe in Donald Trump. He’s for real. Look at what he did. He made America great and Biden’s tore us down.”
“The county school board’s unwillingness to join in on the TAD (tax allocation district) is typical of why Dalton won’t grow. Everybody wants things to come to Dalton but nobody wants to pay for them. Folks, it doesn’t work that way. If you want to get big and do big things you have to get out your checkbook and start writing good checks. and the fact that you don’t want to do that is why places like Dalton will continue to be a small town.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.