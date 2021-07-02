Today's Forum for July 3/4

"Would like to buy several gallons of blackberries already picked, depending on price. Call me at (706) 483-8411. Or will trade filled jars for berries. I have many different kinds."
"If something needs fixing stop complaining and go directly to the source to get it fixed instead of putting it in the Forum!"
"I wonder how many people who complain about problems in the Forum follow that up by calling their local officials and organizing their neighbors to actually solve them."
"So tired of these 'X is the worst person ever' comments in the Forum without naming a single bad thing the person has done. You watch Fox News and hate Democrats, we get it."
"About money and pretty wives: 'He who dies with the most toys wins!'"
"Charges should be made against the Democratic New York attorney general for misuse of taxpayer funds. After a three-year political witch hunt, obviously costing millions of dollars, criminal charges are made to recover taxes on $1.7 million in alleged fringe benefits paid over a period of 15 years. Any company in America, scrutinized in such a biased manner, would find a similar fate. That is why we have a tax court, not a criminal court, to make these judgments. And to boot, we have the media pushing this 'egregious' crime storyline."
"The person that said Trump is not smart, is not smart."
"Anybody could go to Chicago. On a weekend. At night. And get killed or injured in some sort of way. That kind of violence doesn't know party politics. It's fair game."
"Question: Where is Stacey Abrams' place?"
"What does universal suffrage have to do with wearing masks? I guess I missed something during American history class."
"The reader who mentioned that he is immunocompromised, join the crowd. I've been that way for 24 years but I didn't significantly change my lifestyle, nor did I expect other people to accommodate my special problems. You have to deal with whatever hand God hands you and make the best of it. Don't expect other people to go out of the way to accommodate your problems. They don't have to and they're going to get madder than heck if you try to make them."
"These liberal Democrats are still scared of President Trump. They just can't leave the man alone."
"I'd like to make a comment about the person who made the remark about Trump having more money and a prettier wife than Biden. What's the point? I mean, a dead man can't take no money to the grave with him. I think that that was just childish for you to say that Donald Trump's wife looks better than Joe Biden's wife. If you'd like to respond to that, please let me know where you're coming from but that was very childish."
"A lot of people are ready for college football to return, but I can't wait for high school football to finally get here next month. You can have college and the pros, high school football is where it's at."
