Today's Forum for July 3

"I walked away from the Democrats! The reason why? They're the do-nothing party. One time they were for the American people but now they're not. All they are there for now is to line their pockets. Whose money? The taxpayers' money. All I can say people better wake up before it's too late. I love my country and the fact we have our freedom and the fact that Americans have died for our freedom. We all have the right to vote for who we want to, so with that being said I vote to save our country. May God bless America, home of the free and the brave!"
"Nobody alive today is in any way responsible for wrongs committed by people 150 years ago. Nobody."
"Just how are restaurant owners and other businesses supposed to survive with their doors closed?"
"We built one of the first houses in a newly developed subdivision amid the 2009 real estate crash, and the subdivision remained mostly undeveloped until the last couple of years. The peace and quiet we enjoyed for a decade has diminished with each new house that has been built, due to the corresponding, ever-expanding cacophony of barking dogs. Is selfish and inconsiderate behavior the new norm for neighbors?"
"If Trump steps down and does not run for reelection, Pence would not be the person to replace him. Pence is a good foot soldier, but not presidential material. With such a scenario, I would have to vote for Biden. At least he has experience and knows enough movers and shakers to get things done. Perhaps Hillary as a running mate?"
"I would rather have a president that stutters a little than a president that gets on television cursing, mocking people that are disabled and making fun of people who don't approve of him."
"The interest shown to the Gen. Joe statue in my former hometown has amazed me. I gazed at him from my office window for more than 15 years. Whatever is decided I would hope some kind soul would get him a mask to protect him from the virus as well as helping him set an excellent example to all whose eyes may fall upon him."
"News for Mississippi: Georgia and South Carolina changed their flags too, but it didn’t make things any better."
"Read a little history and get your story straight. The slavery issue was only part of the reason for The Civil War. It was politics as usual. The great majority of Southerners weren’t slave owners, just people trying to protect their land and families. Put up a statue of Sherman? Are you kidding? He murdered and burned his way across the South."
"So what you're saying is not only are the generals who fought against the United States during The Civil War deplorable, but that should mean all of the soldiers and people that supported the South during this time are deplorables because they were fighting for what they believe and had a lot of evidence to do so."
"Regarding masks, I never thought people would literally kill themselves rather than admit Trump is wrong, but here we are."
"Joe Biden is just following Napoleon's advice: 'Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake.'"
"There is too much controversy about the way history is being taught/retaught in schools. Like cursive writing, it is useless. There should be more focus on technology so students will have the necessary skills to get and keep jobs."
"Lock him up!"
"Quoting the left-wing media about President Trump will only make you lie the same way they do."
