“Thanks for the explanation regarding ‘Baby Blues.’ Unfortunately, its replacement does not measure up. But I do appreciate knowing why my favorite comic strip disappeared.”
“I second the person that wants ‘Baby Blues’ back. I want ‘Baby Blues’ back also.”
“I checked out the new Rocky Face Park. It’s nice. But are they going to pave the circle drive or leave it dirt? It sure was dusty up there with people having a party.”
“I for one am happy that the bathrooms are locked at Burr Park when events aren’t being held. They would become drug dens for gangs, or sleeping facilities for the homeless otherwise. As a taxpayer, I’d be pretty ticked if they let them become unusable and filthy.”
“Hey Putin, give us back Brittney Griner and we’ll give you back Trump.”
“Brittney Griner has been steadfast as one of the WNBA league’s most outspoken players when it comes to protesting against the national anthem, and as of now she is making a patriotic appeal for the U.S. to arrange her release from a Russian prison sentence for possession of illegal drugs. Now Griner has made her latest plea based on honoring the USA on July 4, although previously she did not have these same patriotic feelings for the country back in 2020 when she became a loud and proud protester against the country in the WNBA.”
“In response to a comment in Wednesday morning’s Forum, the so-called environmental emergency is in large part a smokescreen fueled by our liberal ruling administration in order to draw our attention away from the border crisis. and yes, the border crisis gets worse with each passing day.”
“This is for the confounded person regarding pro-choice protesters, etc. I don’t view abortion as a means of birth control. I think that’s completely wrong. But what about cases of rape, incest, terrible danger to the mother in some of these pregnancies? That’s the kind of abortion right I think we need.”
“To the person that said that teachers are so hard-working, underpaid and so crucial to the success of the community, the reason the test scores are down is because of virtual learning. Fauci is to blame.”
“All these that are griping and complaining about fireworks at night, I live in a neighborhood where it seems like everyone in the neighborhood has one of those zero-turn lawnmowers. Nobody mows their yard at the same time. Those things sound like jets taking off. They just roar constantly. Try that on for size.”
“A big thanks to Dalton Utilities for coming and cutting some tree limbs that were in the power lines.”
“Men, where are you? There’s an echoing silence here. It’s not just a women’s fight, this is a fight for you and your sons as well. No one can be free if all are not free. No rights are just for women. They are rights for all. and now is the time you must speak up and stand up for you, your daughters and your sons.”
“Recently my cat passed away after a lengthy illness. I hadn’t bought any cat food in a while. I went to the grocery store this morning and did I ever have sticker shock. My brand of cat food had gone up $1.60 for a four-pound bag in two weeks. Inflation like this is not sustainable. I tried to tell people not to vote for a Democrat and nobody listened to me. I hope they’re happy. You can’t even afford to feed your animals these days.”
“People are having trouble with high food prices, power bills and high gas for their car and here comes these assessors and run our property taxes way up. A lot of people on fixed incomes will not be able to pay these taxes. So what are they going to do? I guess they’ll just sell their property.”
