Today's Forum for July 30

''Trump 2024. I can't wait to see the blank look on his face when he loses again."
"Please tell me your comment ‘I love Greene,' etc., is sarcasm!"
"Kyle Wingfield's opinion that maybe public schools don't need their state budgets restored is one of the more ridiculous things I've read in a long time. On par with every single ridiculous Christine Flowers 'article.' Education is what progresses our society, it's really that simple, sir. Schools deserve as much funding as possible."
"According to a recent Gallup poll, Joe Biden’s approval rating has dropped to its lowest since taking office and doubts continue to surface on whether he has the cognitive ability to make it through a full term. In a recent press conference, he answers a reporter’s question about defunding the police by claiming that Republicans are accusing him of ‘sucking the blood out of kids.’ He then talked about helping children ‘find out whether there’s a man on the moon or whether those aliens are here or not’ and this certainly caused a lot of confusion in the audience with the references to obscure conspiracy theories."
"How does it feel looking in the mirror knowing I voted for Joe Biden, an accomplished statesman, instead of Trump, a failed game show host? Pretty good."
"I completely agree with the writer's comments regarding filthy, unsanitary and despicable bathrooms in many of Dalton's retail shops and markets! Not to mention numerous restaurants with the same, if not worse, conditions. I recently visited a well-known Dalton franchise restaurant. As I have and others found no soap, no paper towels and very little toilet paper left on the roll. I advised the manager, who thanked me and said he would take care of it. However, customers should not have to remind managers of these conditions. There should be a mandatory protocol in place for all restrooms. COVID is on the rise again. We must all walk the walk and talk the talk!"
"Please listen closely, I didn’t say the fear of jail keeps all people off drugs. I said without the fear of jail there would be a drug problem that’s a lot worse."
"Isn't it amazing how all the middle-aged, overweight, bald, racist misogynists are experts on gymnastics, too? They are experts on literally every topic. Their reaction to Simone Biles' decision to keep herself alive is as fantastic as one would expect."
"I've figured out how to solve the get vaccinated vs. personal freedom debate. Allow those who want to protect their personal freedom and remain unvaccinated to do so. Simultaneously, we also allow doctors and hospitals their personal freedom to not treat those who are unvaccinated and get COVID. Seems like a win-win! They keep their freedoms while the rest of us know that there will be plenty of resources, beds and proper treatment for breakthrough cases or those too young to get vaccinated."
