Today's Forum for July 31/Aug. 1

"Local city, county and state roads haven’t been in as poor of a condition as they are currently in the last 50 years. My observation has been that the deterioration began when Republicans took over our state and local governments."
"Trump supporters should probably avoid bringing up polls. Biden’s lowest is still higher than Trump’s highest. And you’re going on about Biden’s cognitive decline?"
"Wonderful article by Debbie Wilson in Wednesday's (July 28) paper. My mom picked blackberries and made blackberry jelly, also. Impossible to find blackberry jelly as delicious as what your mom made, right?"
"How can we trust nuclear power when no one seems to know how much it will cost or how long it will take to build one?"
"Education is what progresses our society, true. But throwing money at the schools and seeing how it is misused is ridiculous. Much of the funding does not go to the sources it is intended for."
"I wish that I had an opportunity to talk with the Dalton officials. We don't need any more hiking trails or biking trails or parks, anything like that. We need something that everyone can enjoy. How many old people can use these? Most of us can't walk without a cane and we can't walk that far either. So why not something for us?"
"So far with Biden running this country for six months the economy is a total mess, immigration is a total mess, crime is a total mess, race relations are a total mess. There's nothing good going for this country with Biden running this country or trying to run this country."
"There is all this talk about raising the minimum wage, which is pitifully low. However, people who go to work unvaccinated don't even deserve the minimum wage."
"In response to a comment in the Forum, I voted against Obama twice and will vote against anyone who runs on the Democratic ticket for any governmental office in the future."
"Would it hurt the people that may not be Trump supporters to admit that he did a good job? There is really just no reason to keep on putting him down. He did a great job. I voted for him and I would do it again in a heartbeat because obviously Biden doesn't know what he's doing. I don't understand why people want to keep degrading Trump when he did do a lot for this country in the time he was in office. Why can't they just admit that?"
"I figured out a way to cut through all of these conspiracies and disinformation that I've been warning people about for years with my comments in the Forum. The American people just need to stop listening to and believing stupid people. Get your news and information from reliable sources. They're out there."
"I wish they would pass a law that everybody over 12 would have to be vaccinated."
"Thank you to the man that paid for my meal at Cracker Barrel on July 20 and also gave me a $25 gift card to Cracker Barrel. I will pay it forward. Thank you."
"I would like to say thank you to the person or persons that have paid my power bill for the past four months. Thank you."
"Just wondering, why can't we get a Trader Joe's in Dalton?"
