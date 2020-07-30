Today's Forum for July 31

"How much of a refund should the taxpayers expect since schools closed early and are not physically opening on time? Only fair."
"We have established that 61,000 deaths are of no concern because that does not overcome our hospitals. Just what is the number of deaths that should concern us?"
"It is difficult to believe that two old white men who constantly challenge one another's cognitive abilities are running for president of the United States. I never thought it would come to this."
"I noticed that the parent who is willing to let teachers go because they're concerned about a potentially deadly and health-threatening virus didn't say that kids needed to be learning and interacting in person. The argument was that they are 'underfoot.' I’d say to that parent 'Do your job.'”
"To answer your question, no. Nobody is listening to teachers. Just like the Forum contributor says, the kids are getting underfoot. There is little concern for anything that doesn’t personally benefit individuals and their need for a babysitter. Is it safe to return to school? Maybe, maybe not. But who cares? I’m getting tired of parenting my own children. By the way, just to be clear, I’ll also be the first to complain when my kid’s class is overcrowded because of all those teacher resignations I gladly accepted. For your information, I know plenty of teachers who are expressing concern about returning, but zero who will resign. We are allowed to feel concern about the situation, but we show up even when parents express so little regard for us as human beings. You don’t have to pat teachers on the back, but you don’t have to be a jerk either."
"With reference to exploitation of protests to promote conflict, we can paraphrase the president. There are sick people on both sides, and he should know."
"Who at the city devised this crazy new plan of trash and rubbish pickup? How the heck am I to know how many cubic yards my stuff measures? Oh, and I quit recycling when they quit taking glass and implemented changes to those processes, which in turn increased my weekly garbage amounts. Are my property taxes going to be reduced due to reduced city services?"
"Once again, the Democrats have proven they only care about one thing. They want to beat Donald Trump and they are willing to sacrifice as much of our country as they think necessary to do it. They claimed the protests around the country are not mobs, but peaceful people. When Attorney General Barr showed them otherwise, they were silent. Wake up, people! The Democrats don't care about you; they never have and they never will. Your life doesn't matter to them no matter what your skin color."
"Marcell Ozuna is the worst Atlanta Braves left fielder since the days of Jeff Burroughs. The Statue of Liberty could chase down a fly ball faster. Also, Braves, please bring back Kelsey Wingert."
"I am 80 years old. I earned everything I have. I did not take anything that belonged to you. Quit trying to take what belongs to me. Go out and earn yours."
