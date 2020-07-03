Today's Forum for July 4-5

"Quoting the left-wing media about President Trump will only make you lie the same way they do.”
"If you are refusing to wear a mask, you are announcing to everyone you encounter that you aren’t willing to do your part, and really don’t care if the community ever returns to normal."
"Congratulations to all of you people who are refusing to wear masks. Whitfield County’s COVID-19 case numbers have blown by Floyd County’s and Gordon County’s and we are closing in fast on Hall County. Thanks to you, we are real contenders in the race to the top."
"Mask requirements are just like smoking bans. We don't care about what you're breathing in, we care about what you're breathing out and forcing everyone else to inhale."
"Gov. Kemp says he does not need to require Georgians to wear masks. He will trust us to do the right thing. Will he trust us to have just a couple of beers while driving? And what about this seat belt thing? Don't we have a constitutional right to drive a car without wearing a seat belt? You know, come to think of it, I don't know anyone who has ever killed anybody. Why do we have laws about that? The governor trusts us, after all."
"Dalton Public Schools consistently states that employees are wearing masks, but they aren't in newspaper photos. Examples include summer school, Big Red Reads and summer nutrition distribution photos."
"Where sheep abide, the wolves are sure to follow."
"Congrats to Rockdale County for removing their Confederate monument from public property. Hoping Dalton will move into the 1900s — I mean the 2000s — soon."
"I think the police need increased funding to provide more and better training and improved restraining equipment."
"At the beginning of June the death rate in Whitfield County due to COVID-19 was around 3%. The number of deaths (10) hasn’t changed although the number of cases has increased by the hundreds in the last month. The death rate should be 30-40. Who’s tracking and reporting deaths? Be truthful and transparent."
"Given the mounting evidence that the chance of COVID-19 infection is much reduced outdoors, the city should move to let downtown restaurants temporarily convert the parking spaces in front of their establishments into outdoor seating."
"Our country will become a better place only when everyone realizes that there are only two kinds of people in it, good people and bad people. Ethnicity shouldn’t and doesn’t really matter. And while we are now wanting to remove and get rid of stuff, let’s cease with all of that rap music that promotes violence and hate."
"'The great majority of Southerners weren’t slave owners' is an excellent example of the apologist propaganda taught as history for too long in our schools. It's right up there with calling it 'The War Between the States' and the idea that Sherman burned everything in sight, an absurd claim even the slightest study would show is incorrect. One need look no further than Sherman's letter to the city of Atlanta to see the caliber of man he was."
"On the contrary, history is one of the most important things we teach. It's shameful how little time we devote to it. A better understanding of the Spanish Flu, for instance, would have paid dividends in our current crisis. As George Santayana said, 'Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.'"
"The T.V. show '60 Minutes' needs to be re-named '30/30 Minutes.' That's 30 minutes for the program and 30 minutes for commercials!"
