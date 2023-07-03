“Why are people being disrespectful? Sunday is church day and fireworks were being shot off before evening services let out. If you were one of those you should be ashamed.”
“Applause. Applause. This year’s Pops in Burr Park was great. Thanks to all who made the event happen. The music and singers were fabulous, and the fireworks were spectacular. Can’t wait until next year!”
“A big thank you to the Dalton Post Office for ordering the super cool waterfall stamps.”
”It’s sad (and scary) that people don’t know enough history to realize that when a political party starts demonizing immigrants, minorities, people living alternative lifestyles and women, nothing good ever happens.”
”You Democrats, quit trying to put words in our mouths. If we disagree with somebody, don’t agree with their lifestyle, don’t think it’s biblical or don’t think it’s moral, it doesn’t mean we hate these individuals, no, far from it. But you try to put words in our mouths. You Democrats are ignorant, and I say that in a loving way. I don’t hate you, I just think that you’re ignorant to the facts. Ignorant means you don’t know any better. Try to understand where the right is coming from, it’s not hatred. The hatred is coming from the left, from liberals, that’s where the hatred comes from. Did you not watch the riots of 2020, 2021? That’s hatred, when you burn buildings down and destroy property.”
“Three conservative victories. Way to go, U.S. Supreme Court.”
“If you’re foolishly cheering on the dismantling of America, remember that one day there will be a liberal majority on the court. That said, I’m all for not forgiving student debt.”
“White women are who benefited most from affirmative action. Those same white women who vote for the ones who took it from them will figure it out 5-10 years from now.”
“Well, praise the Lord, the Supreme Court stopped Biden’s outrageous power grab when they handed down the decision that he cannot use federal money to bail out college debt unless it’s authorized by Congress. Three hundred million Americans are not responsible collectively for paying for people’s college debt.”
“Let me tell you what’s the matter with America. Joe and Hunter Biden are buying votes with the taxpayers’ money for the student loans and their families. What we need to do is impeach Joe and Hunter and the Democratic Party and all of the Democratic voters and we’ll make America great again.”
“The Dictator-in-Chief doesn’t like the recent rulings of the court so he immediately goes on TV to demagogue about an institution of our democracy. But wait, he has more tricks up his sleeve to push his agenda to transform our nation. and you folks think the guy before him was reckless (Twittered too much), well this one is dangerous.”
“Donald Trump committed wire fraud when he unquestionably knew that he had lost the 2020 election but solicited and received tens of millions of dollars from his gullible followers to, supposedly, fight to overturn the election. He has been in grifter’s heaven ever since he announced he was running in 2015. Even to this day it has never ended. As he once stated, ‘I love the poorly educated.’”
“To the people wondering why Trump is the most criticized and criminalized president ever, the answer is simple: He is the most lying, crooked, immoral president ever.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.