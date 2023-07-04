“Everyone opposed to gunfire yet willing to tolerate fireworks, causing many injuries, torturing the animals, definitely disturbing the neighbors, polluting the air, excess cleanup. Show me your good works. Lend a helping hand.”
“As a retired teacher for many years I just thought of something today. In education college my teacher told us you only have to do two things to be a successful teacher: love kids and keep them busy.”
“I think all these stores where you’ve got to have a digital coupon to get some of their buys, a lot of old people don’t have phones or don’t have a way of checking out the apps, as you call it, or whatever. I think that’s just discriminating against old people, really, because most of them don’t know how to use a cellphone.”
“As one of those poor ignorant white people I would like to say I don’t owe any money to people for something that happened 200 years ago and I suggest that you quit listening to way left-wing idiots and think on your own. You don’t owe anything either, nor are you owed anything.”
“I just want to speak on this forgiveness loan thing that the president has. Well, as a first-time college graduate in my family I had to pay my loan back. I had to pay $30,000 back, I paid every bit of it back for 10 years and I don’t think it should be forgiven. That’s just my take on it, pay your loans, you went to school, now pay the debt.”
“Joe Biden thinks he must be God.”
“Joe Biden has got a new nickname. Donald Trump has given Hillary Clinton’s nickname to Joe Biden and it is called crooked with a capital C.”
“AI is now running the White House.”
“I’m irresponsible, I cannot make a budget, I have terrible credit, so I get a break on buying a house and let the good people with good credit scores cover me. I’m only going to keep voting for Biden next term.”
“Why does Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg keep blaming excessive flight delays on bad weather? I grew up in a city with a large airport and there was bad weather then and we didn’t have all these problems with flight delays. This man is totally incompetent. He should have never gotten the job because he doesn’t have the common sense of a billy goat.”
“Democrats would rather focus their energy on hypothetical concepts like climate change because it prevents them from having to deal with real problems they have created like crime in large cities and inflation.”
“I am sure Trump is not the only president that lied, cheated, whatever, when he was in office, before he was in office, doesn’t matter, that was before he was elected president. I’m sure though there’s other presidents that have done the same if not worse, they just didn’t get caught. ... “
“It’s fine that Donald Trump showed top secret documents to a Chinese operative because he pretends to hate the same people that I do.”
“Not everyone thinks these decisions by the Supreme Court are a good thing. Do you really want us to go backward in time and with the progress that’s been made? We don’t need to go backward, we need to move forward.”
“While averaging more than one mass shooting a day, the Republican Party will look us straight in the eye and tell us that we do not have a gun problem. In the meantime, they hope that we don’t notice the millions of dollars that they are taking from the NRA ... . Is the blood of the mass shooting victims on the hands of the Republican Party? I think so.”
“No one is demonizing immigrants, we’re just against illegal immigration. Minorities, no one’s demonizing minorities. As far as alternative lifestyles, I don’t care what people do, just stop shoving it down my throat. And no one is demonizing women. What the heck are you talking about?”
“Florida is starting to feel a little too 1930s Germany.”
“Pay attention to Republican politics long enough and something becomes obvious: Every accusation they make is a confession.”
