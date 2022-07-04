“Please remember that a federal government that is powerful enough to grant the right to abortions is just a tiny step away from being powerful enough to require abortions. Just ask women from China.”
“California’s Attorney General’s office confirmed that it leaked thousands of gun owners’ private information, including their full names, races and home addresses. Some were law enforcement officers and judges. Better hope your name is on the list. The criminals now know the places to avoid being shot. Hope the names not on the list have good security and/or a baseball bat in their homes.”
“Imagine being a living human on Earth and actually getting excited that something called The Clean Air Act was overturned. We are living in the dumbest, most awful times.”
“Degrading the Supreme Court on foreign soil in the presence of leaders of European countries is tacky even for Joe Biden, who is the king of tackiness.”
“Let me get this right, did our president just question the legitimacy of our Supreme Court, one of the three major components of our government, while in a foreign country? I guess he is president of The Dixie Chicks fan club. We should show him the same loyalty as we did The Dixie Chicks.”
“Mr. Wingfield, viability was the compromise. The problem is that the anti-choice side simply refuses to accept that they can’t force everyone else to live according to their religion.”
“To the person who says the Republican Party is not interested in centrists or middle-of-the-roaders, I have a few things to say. First, they might ought to develop an interest. Moderates have always made up a good deal of the Republican base. The loss of that base is why Trump lost. Second, Republicans can’t be in power and just ignore the rest of the country. If you are in government you must serve all the people, not just some. There is no ‘us’ and ‘them.’ Third, who exactly put you in charge of the Republican Party? Last I checked they were still sending me plenty of annoying election propaganda trying to get my vote. Thanks for letting me know they don’t want it anymore.”
“In reference to Dr. Sanders’ letter in Friday’s paper that no one should be above the law. Correct. Neither should Hillary Clinton or Hunter Biden.”
“Things sure look bad, but there’s a bright side. Trump will never be president again.”
“I understand now. I didn’t know that there were good guy/bad rules. Good guys carry their weapons openly. Apparently, bad guys aren’t allowed to do that. Just to be safe though, there should be separate good guy and bad guy manuals so everyone knows what to do.”
“Biden says that the problem with high gas prices is Russia, Russia, Russia. No it’s not. It’s Biden, Biden, Biden.”
“If the medical establishment in this town would stop overbooking, they wouldn’t have so many scheduling issues, and that goes double for the dentist and the vets.”
“The woke movement came out of America’s colleges.”
“As far as God ain’t been kicked out of schools, let that guy that says he hasn’t go in school and try to lead a prayer and he’ll find out.”
“Anybody out there in Forum Land ever realize that some people call into the Forum and comment and it’s just like they’re splitting hairs. and when they do, you can tell that they don’t know beans about anything.”
“The Democrats are so power hungry they hate anything they can’t control.”
