“The people complaining about Civitan Park must not understand that the cracks are caused by the tree roots that make the park beautiful. Eliminate the cracks by eliminating the trees? Absurd. The orange paint is for your safety. If you can’t avoid the cracks, go somewhere else. It is amazing what people find to complain about.”
“If you are upset with Stacey Abrams over Kemp’s TV ad showing her bad-mouthing Georgia as the worst state to live, then you’re not getting the whole story. It leaves a lot of important things out. I think she would make a really good governor for Georgia. and I predict she will win.”
“We thought it was going to be a quiet night in the Southeast Whitfield High School area and people would respect it being Sunday and the Lord’s day but they showed the neighbors differently. Sunday is no longer a day to be respected.”
“As Liz Cheney said to her GOP colleagues, ‘There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain.’ This applies to all of our local politicians who are participating in an effort to restrict voting rights and enable partisan interference in future elections, based on ‘The Big Lie.’”
“You’ve got it backwards. A federal government that is powerless to tell a woman what she must do with her own body could never force abortions. A state government empowered to force a woman to have an unwanted pregnancy, however, can do anything it wants.”
“Trump sure does like to control. Is he not a Republican?”
“Responding to the recent letter to the editor stating that no one should be above the law and also being concerned about the 100-minute failure to act on Jan. 6 with which the liberal committee of partisan Democrats keep expanding and magnifying on. The letter fails to mention anything about our blundering president and his son, Hunter, and their many endless, disgraceful financial dealings. How many of us who are within the law can say that you are better off now compared to one-and-a-half years ago?”
“The fellow on ABC News said on the Fourth of July where the queen of England is going to reduce her workload. How’s she going to do that? Just take one vacation in a year instead of six? Such stress.”
“Regarding the coach in Washington state that was fired for praying and recently won his case at the Supreme Court, hallelujah! Kids today could stand a good preaching to and so could their self-centered parents.”
“I will be glad when that RINO Liz Cheney loses her bid for reelection this fall.”
“People need to start looking at all of these Monday holidays in terms of the lost wages, lost productivity, the drag on the economy, the way they slow down an already slow mail system and the fact that the only people that benefit from them are government employees and people who work in banks. Yet every time one comes up in Congress, they can’t pass it fast enough.”
“The Fourth of July celebration sure was a blast. It lasted past midnight. I guess no one goes to work anymore. I saw a possum running across my yard. Sure looked like he was leaving. Be careful not to throw straws or anything plastic out. It could affect all of our animals.”
“OK everybody, the Fourth of July is over. Enough with the fireworks.”
