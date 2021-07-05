Today's Forum for July 6

"President Biden may actually be smart, but in his own inimitable way; he's just not creative enough to write his own stuff. He still got a law degree after plagiarizing someone else's term paper, and he had to drop out of an earlier presidential race for delivering almost verbatim other famous politicians' speeches."
"Trump's wife may be prettier than Biden's wife, but Trump's wife has never graced the cover of Vogue magazine."
"He who dies with the most toys, is still dead."
"So when did showing one's ID in order to vote become such an issue? I have always had to show my ID in order to do this."
"In response to the person that put in here there is more to talk about than salt on fries and insurance, that may be true but at least on those items that they mentioned something can be done about it for sure. But all these other things they want to concentrate on are not going to happen. The COVID-19 is not going to go away because people aren't doing what they're supposed to. And peace, I'd love to see peace with all of the countries but that's not going to happen either. So we'll just focus on things we know we can take care of. Maybe we can think a little more on the positive side."
"I would be interested to know why the person in the Forum thinks Merrick Garland is the worst attorney general in their lifetime. I think Merrick Garland is doing a great job. At least he will not do what the president demands like Barr did. I feel better knowing Garland's in this job."
"Cracker Barrel was our family's go-to restaurant, but not anymore."
"Requiring someone to take the COVID vaccine who has natural immunity from having the disease is unwise. Furthermore, if someone had tried to get me to take the measles vaccine after I had the measles, my mother would have slammed the door in their face."
"The military is already starting to get weak under Biden. I just saw on the news where the Air Force no longer requires the 1.5-mile run, pushups or sit-ups as part of their physical fitness test."
"The Pops in Burr Park concert on Friday night was one of the most patriotic events I've ever witnessed in Dalton. The turnout was great as well. Bravo to every person who had a hand in it, and to the community for showing it cares about our nation and our veterans. God bless America!"
"Well, wouldn't you know it? The once broke Stacey Abrams now owns two houses worth a combined $1.4 million. Influence can still be bought."
"Last I checked there's only one Fourth of July. The people who treat it as a two-week-long nightly fireworks extravaganza have too much money and too little sense."
"I'm on the Dug Gap Road area right off of Walnut Avenue and it's almost 1:30 Saturday morning and people are out here shooting these fireworks. How are people supposed to sleep?"
"I was at a local restaurant last night and happened to look up and see a man walking in with a sidearm. It was just a shade unnerving."
"I'd like to know how you can get help for an elderly person who can't afford to repair their home."
