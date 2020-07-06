Today's Forum for July 7

“On the contrary, history is one of the most important things we teach. It’s shameful how little time we devote to it. A better understanding of the Spanish Flu, for instance, would have paid dividends in our current crisis. As George Santayana said, ‘Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.’”
“The TV show ‘60 Minutes’ needs to be renamed ‘30/30 Minutes.’ That’s 30 minutes for the program and 30 minutes for commercials!”
"How could someone knowingly build and live in a house within a subdivision, then complain about the noise? Are you ready for the country because it's time to go."
"The problem is that you have been enjoying all of those lots that belong to someone else. You should have bought some land out in the county instead of in a subdivision."
"I don’t know why conservatives thought it would be a good idea to turn wearing a mask into a culture war wedge issue, but I know a few Republican governors are starting to regret it now that they can’t convince their own citizens to follow common sense health practices."
"I've been doing my best to read and understand the demands of the various protest groups. I noticed one consistent theme — they want something for nothing from the government. Well, the government doesn't have anything to give them unless it is taken from the current taxpayers or borrowed against what it plans to take from taxpayers in the future. Do you see the problem here? No wonder our country is in such turmoil."
"The indecision about starting in-person school is a concern for everyone! The parents, teachers, stores, etc., don’t know how to plan with only a week or less notice. These kids didn’t learn much in virtual school, and the way I read the most recent article, elementary students will be spread out in middle and high schools and the older students will learn virtually. This would be fine if teachers were actually teaching students virtually but that wasn’t done previously except for a couple of hours a day. I’m a very concerned grandparent and need to know so that I can find a school somewhere that will teach in-person to middle and high school students."
"I’m in a state of quandary! Trump says he looks like the Lone Ranger while wearing a protective mask. So, do we now call him Kemosabe? And out of all his minions, who will be Tonto?"
"Apparently the public at large in our community does not read the Daily Citizen-News newspaper, or at least they don't believe what they read. The number of our citizens not taking the simple precaution of wearing a mask when in public is astounding. This practice is worse here than in other places around our region, which might be attributable to Trump-related politics. Or, possibly, the majority of citizens in our community are either insensitive and uncaring about the health and well-being of other people or they are simply uneducated and ignorant. If the former, shame on you; if the latter, well, you wouldn't understand what is being said here anyway. Maybe Darwinian selection will take its natural course."
