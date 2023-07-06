“Is there anyone in Dalton who services Howard Miller grandfather clocks?”
“I’m opposed to gunfire and fireworks. My dog goes crazy. What do you want me to do? ‘Show me your good works,’ you said. ‘Lend a helping hand.’ I can’t go yank guns and fireworks out of the hands of people that use them. What is your proposal?”
“Except for the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office, who can be contacted to stop fireworks going excessively, even after 1:30 a.m.?”
Depends on whether you live in the unincorporated county or in Dalton, Cohutta, Tunnel Hill or Varnell. If you live in any of the cities the police should be able to help. Call the non-emergency dispatch number (706-370-4900) and a dispatcher can contact whichever department is appropriate.
“How long before the government declares that fireworks are banned for adding to climate change or global warming (or whatever it’s called now)?”
“Anyone not living on their couch could see that climate change is real. July 3 was the hottest day recorded on Earth, ever. Summer temps last until October now. Climate change isn’t a political stance, it’s reality.”
“Man-made climate change is real and it is hurting us here, now.”
“The person that’s talking about the mass shootings, if you’d look, a good majority of those are young people that are too young to own a gun, and a goodly number of those are people who have done something that makes it illegal for them to own a gun, so what kind of laws do you pass?”
“You will continue to have gun violence until you stop locking up those who defend themselves.”
“In regard to the comment about the gun control, the killings and such, it’s neither the Republicans or the Democrats in this case. It’s just the pure mean, evil people out there who are just out there to shoot, they don’t have a reason, there is no reason for shooting and killing, there is none. That is God’s will. I’m just blown away by how many mass shootings there have been so far this year and it doesn’t look like it’s going to stop, but it’s not either one of the parties’ fault. It’s just the people themselves and if there was gun control that would be one thing but they’d still have a way of getting guns. That’s not going to stop them. It’s mean, evil people, not crazy people, just evil people.”
“Claiming that Democrats created ‘crime in large cities and inflation’ is about as dumb a comment as I’ve ever seen on here, and that’s saying a lot because most of the right-wing ‘conservatives’ around here spew straight-up garbage on here way too often.”
“I agree with the comment on ‘The View.’”
“You, personally, don’t owe anyone reparations. America, collectively, does. The world didn’t pop into existence the moment you were born.”
“Canceling student loan debt is functionally a middle class tax cut that will pump tons of money into local economies.”
“Gee, where do I begin? Well, first, please understand what impeachment is. Hunter Biden is a private citizen, not a government employee. Not an elected official or a government appointee. He cannot be impeached! And secondly, this is far more important. Whether or not you agree or disagree with anyone’s lifestyle, choice of life partner, color of their skin, etc., is of no importance to anyone. Please don’t try to impose your beliefs on others. Live and let live. As is written in the Bible, the first commandment is most importantly love the Lord your God and the second is like unto it, love your neighbor as yourself.”
“One good reason, but just one, that the Biden administration is pushing this transgender movement is that it is nobody’s business what you do in your bedroom and therefore it can be no one’s business what anyone else does either.”
“To the person who said that Trump is the most lying, crooked, immoral president ever I would suggest you get on the internet and look up Warren Harding and Chester A. Arthur. You can find out all the things you missed somehow from your American history class.”
“It’s a well-known fact that Secretary Pete Buttigieg personally monitors and controls the movements of every train, plane, truck and ship in America, while also doing all the air traffic control and sorting the luggage.”
“With liberty and justice for all. You have neither.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.