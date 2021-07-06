Today's Forum for July 7

"It is sad that people have no respect for those who have served their country and community and have PTSD and tell them to go get drugged during the Fourth. Then they tell you how much they respect those who have served. They respect no one."
"All the unemployment checks this week must have been spent on fireworks!"
"I'm hearing the fireworks go off tonight and it's a little bit sad that every time I hear them go off that's $3, $3, $3 and they could be feeding kids around the community."
"Yeah, Q Cells is headquartered in Korea, so all their profits flow there. Well, except for the salaries paid to local workers. And the money they pay truckers to move things. And the dollars they spend in the local economy when visiting. And the money they spend on hiring local landscaping services. And the carpet they buy from local mills for their office. And the money that went to the construction workers that built the plant. And ..."
"Try and live your life in such a way that when you are gone nobody has to be reminded not to speak ill of the dead."
"Should we also recover the money spent over the years investigating Benghazi, during which she answered all questions?"
"Where is Stacey Abrams' place? Anywhere where she can't run for something."
"From a concerned citizen. It is sad when you have a family member in a nursing home and there is not enough staff to make sure that your loved one is taken care of. What happened to taking care of people? Is it a money thing or is it poor management?"
"When the governor of Virginia has the mendacity to ask Congress to remove the bust in the Capitol of Robert E. Lee, you know history is being stood on its head. Fortunately, he won't be in office much longer."
"In democracy as it has played in the 21st century, people apparently have a right to believe and espouse every sort of nonsense under the sun and I have a right to call it what it is."
"Donald Trump, our greatest president, was doing a great job with our economy."
"I just got through watching Joey Jones, Dalton native and a war hero, speak on Fox, and boy, I tell you what, I'm proud of him and I hope Dalton is. He's a patriot. He's a fine man and a patriot. I salute him."
"Could it be that Trump's wife never has 'graced' the cover of Vogue magazine because of who she is married to and a Republican? Vogue is hardly objective. They also know how to skillfully use airbrushing techniques."
"For the elderly person who can’t afford to fix their home: Try contacting Rebuilding Hope Ministries at (706) 934-9261. I can’t guarantee they can help, but they just might be the answer you’re looking for."
"Does anyone see where the socialist government has the right to tell homeowners how to maintain their home? All those condo owners own the whole building as partners and if they can't agree to maintain their home, so what? It falls down and leaves grieving families and friends all over the world, it costs the rest of us taxpayers to clean up the mess and it devalues all the other condo homes, and their real estate taxes go down so there is less money to clean up after them. Does that matter to Joe Taxpayer? Sort of reminds me of this vaccination thing, and the tobacco thing, and the seat belt thing, and this clean up your yard or get fined thing, and burning trash thing, and collecting old tires thing, and driving with burned-out lights, bald tires and no windshield wipers ..."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.