“Highway 2 and 201 in Varnell need a roundabout or traffic light there, whichever one would be good as long as it doesn’t destroy or damage the natural spring there.”
“All these sharks are getting mad because we’re polluting their home.”
“Only left-wingers are blaming the NRA for the shootings and happenings in this country. The NRA teaches gun safety and proper gun handling. I doubt if any NRA member has been charged with any of these mass shootings.”
“Many people in this Forum are like little children. They have little understanding of life’s functions and stay mystified all their little lives. ‘Good’ people let bad people have guns. Have a background check every time a gun changes hands or ownership. Don’t leave your gun in your car. Anybody with any history of criminality or rant advocating violence on social media can’t have a gun.”
“The governing board at Fox News will live to regret firing Tucker Carlson. He is one of the most successful people that has ever been in broadcast media and he made millions of dollars for that network. I know many people including myself that will now permanently watch Newsmax and AMVO.”
“In his reelection campaign speech Joe Biden vowed if reelected he would, and I quote, ‘finish the job.’ That’s exactly the problem. Vote Republican.”
“Biden claims he wants to uphold our Constitution and our democracy but yet he tries to skirt the rulings of the Supreme Court and get around them.”
“You can hate Trump all you want but he was a far better president than Biden.”
“Of course Trump is reusing nicknames. He’s not very bright, so he has to replay his old hits.”
“Chester A. Arthur was the 21st president, Warren Harding was the 29th president, Trump was the 45th president. He’s the only one I’m calling the worst because I can see that he is, the others were before even my parents were born.”
“The farthest-right bloc within the House Republican Conference, the Freedom Caucus, has expelled Marjorie Taylor Greene. Her childish behavior and spouting of vulgarities on the House floor was even too much for them.”
“I can’t believe our representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was kicked out of that caucus by her own party representatives. Hunter Biden’s laptop needs to pay for this. Am I right?”
“Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was recently removed from the House Freedom Caucus. What good is she as a representative if her actions get her booted out of that clown car?”
“Three hottest days ever, yet I’ll bet this coming January a Republican will bring a snowball to the podium of Congress thinking (I’m using the word very loosely) that he or she has just disproved global warning.”
“As far as the climate changing, our climate has changed for millions of years and will continue to change for millions of years. But this man-made climate change, uh-uh, it’s a farce.”
“Climate change is a figment of the imagination.”
“About Jill Scott and her hate America song, I think she should take her $12 million that she earned here and get out.”
“I see where O.J. came out from under the rock he’s been hiding under for years, where he needs to stay, making his comment about Clarence Thomas. He’s not even a fraction of the man Clarence Thomas is, and he never will be. He’s a ... race baiter.”
