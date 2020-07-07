Today's Forum for July 8

"If we can't have a mask mandate, can we at least pass a resolution stating clearly that businesses can refuse entry to people not wearing masks?"
"To the parents of middle and high school athletes and other students who are not athletes: COVID-19 has been known to cause permanent damage to the lungs of some of those who survive an infection. If your athlete may have a shot at college or even pro opportunities, ask any professional trainer just how important maximum oxygen is to the elite athlete. So even if there is minor lung damage it may be enough to end that career shot. Horn and woodwind players and singers could lose the edge as well. What is the result at age 40? Is it a good year to save the eligibility and work on strength and conditioning as well as academics or as Dirty Harry said in the movie, 'Did he fire six shots or only five? ... Do I feel lucky?' Are the possible consequences worth the risk?"
"I have relatives who live in a Metro Atlanta-sized city in Europe. The government there required everyone to wear masks, and stay 6 feet apart or face fines months ago. Whitfield County’s daily new case count now exceeds theirs, and our county’s commissioners are still debating mandatory masks. It is little wonder that Americans are no longer welcome in Europe or many other parts of the civilized world."
"The Board of Commissioners and City Council should make a stand to protect residents and the economy. If some people are too dumb and selfish to do what's right, the entire community shouldn't have to pay for their ignorance and selfishness by burying their loved ones and losing their incomes."
"A typical first-grader can comprehend the relationship between wearing masks and decreasing the spread of COVID-19, and yet seeing anyone wearing one is a rare sight in Dalton."
"It's time to require masks. Too many people aren't wearing them, and it's costing us lives."
"Did anyone else feel that earthquake?"
"Can you please finish up with your fireworks so we can enjoy a simple evening walk with our dogs again?"
"So, it’s a given that living in a subdivision means that you have to put up with inconsiderate neighbors who refuse to control their barking dogs?"
"It is shameful that we are a gnat's eyelash of a conspiracy theorist representing us in Congress. Has anyone checked the water here for lead lately?"
"Dick Yarbrough's column on July 4 titled 'Some random thoughts on some unsettling times.' Read it!"
"I think one does, in fact, need to look further than the letter to Atlanta when assessing the caliber of Gen. Sherman. He was a blatant racist and no friend to the slave. Yes, we have certainly whitewashed (pun intended) the history of the American South. That I’ll agree with. But to pretend that all who fought for the Union did so in righteous defense of the enslaved is total poppycock."
"Tyler Martin is as wrong as anybody can be. The Civil War was about slavery and nothing else. Keeping the statue is about keeping white supremacy alive and nothing else. Remove the statue and destroy it. That will keep people from praying to an idol of a false god. The only history you’ll learn from the statue is hate is still alive."
"Biden stepped out of his basement and saw his shadow. This means four more years of Trump."
