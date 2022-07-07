“I’m an 80-year-old widow. My county assessment increased 131% from last year’s paid taxes. Nice, isn’t it?”
“Years ago when this county decided that once you reached a certain age you got out of paying school tax anymore, at the time that that happened I knew they’d find a way to get it back. and it has happened. Look at your official tax assessment and you’ll know where I’m coming from.”
“Wow. Got my tax assessment notice in the mail. With everything costing more these days, how am I supposed to make it? Does anyone even care?”
“After this latest tax assessment, if any Whitfield County or city of Dalton resident ever votes for another SPLOST, they are complete fools.”
“After Trump is convicted/crucified, perhaps the powers that be can make Jan. 6 another national holiday.”
“Supposedly fiscal conservative Republicans are seemingly OK with the tens of millions of taxpayers’ dollars that were needlessly spent on investigating nonexistent election fraud to perpetuate ‘The Big Lie.’”
“Will someone please, please try to enlighten our willfully ignorant citizenry? When the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade, it took the federal government completely out of the decision a woman makes about abortion and returned the question to the local citizens. If you don’t like your state’s laws, then replace your state legislators.”
“WNBA player Brittney Griner is now begging Biden to get her out of jail in Russia. This is the same player who refused to stand for the national anthem at her basketball games, and even said that the national anthem has no business being played at those games. She has disrespected this country, and has disrespected Russia for not obeying its laws. Now she wants to be set free. I say let her rot in jail in Russia and think about the freedoms she took for granted in the United States.”
“Marjorie Taylor Greene on Wednesday claimed the July Fourth mass shooting in a Chicago suburb is part of a liberal plot to push more ‘gun control’ — and even outrageously suggested gay rights activists played a role in the convoluted scheme. I am beyond embarrassed that we reelected her. It says something about the people in the 14th Congressional District and it’s not good.”
Editor’s note: Greene has not yet been reelected. She faces Democrat Marcus Flowers in the Nov. 8 General Election.
“It’s increasingly obvious that the Forum posters think it’s up to them to tell everyone else how to live their lives. How about you mind your own business for a change and stop thinking that your neighbors are under your charge? You aren’t the boss of the world.”
“To the guy that was talking about California leaking gun owners’ information, that’s not a good thing. Now the criminals know you have a gun. They’ll come and steal it.”
“Dalton is extremely fortunate to have such an outstanding Public Works Department. Other cities I have lived in it was not even half as good. They’re prompt, efficient, polite and courteous. What more could you want?”
“I haven’t heard anything on the radio, TV or seen it in the newspaper, but it sure does seem that there are a bunch of cicadas out this year. Is that right?”
“I never thought I would live in the day where facts don’t matter.”
