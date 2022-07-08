“The July 1 concert at Burr Park was great. An orchestra played a medley of July 4th music. It included children singing, dancers, adult singing groups and soloists. They honored those who served our country. Flags, pinwheels and lights were handed out to children. They ran them through the crowd. Super fireworks were above the orchestra. Fabulous night! We were very proud to be Americans. Thank you for all the hard work.”
“Jesus does not divide people by whether they are rich or poor, slave or free, Black or white, educated or uneducated, male or female, conservative or liberal, Republican or Democrat, Fox News or CNN. Jesus divides people by whether they are on the broad road or the narrow road. Each person must decide which road they will take to eternity.”
“I just want to tell the city of Dalton thanks for patching the potholes on North Glenwood there at Wendy’s and Advance Auto Parts. I thank you and my back thanks you, and also I can cut back on my dental adhesive. There’s also some bad pavement on the north end of Ridge Street and at the four-way stop on Cappes Street at the football field.”
“By this time, you should be seeing that Biden does not work for you.”
“Taxes, gas and just about everything else has gone sky high. and the county assessors have run our assessments up. Shame on them.”
“For all you senior citizens that got taken to the cleaners with your new tax assessment, now you see why so many retired people settle in states that don’t have a school tax. But instead of writing the paper about it, why don’t you start electing people to the legislature that would pass a law that Georgia school boards do not have taxing authority? It sounds like the time has come to do it here.”
“This is for the person griping about Brittney Griner. If you were in jail in Russia and you wanted to come home but you stood to be there for a long time, would you want people to pick and choose the things that you have done in your life that might be less than desirable? Would you just want to stay there because people didn’t care for what you did, your politics? I think you’d want to come home.”
“My message to Brittney Griner: You do the crime, you do the time. Be a true role model and accept responsibility for what you did and the law you broke. Don’t use your modicum of celebrity as a bargaining chip and a get-out-of-jail-free card. You can’t violate laws on foreign soil and think you can skirt responsibility for possessing drugs, as you admitted to in court, because you’re really good at basketball.”
“The Kool-Aid might be red, or it might be blue. It doesn’t matter if the water comes from the same poisoned well. and who’s doing the poisoning? The father of lies.”
“All you pet owners who continue to walk your poor dogs on the asphalt and concrete in 97-degree weather, why don’t you just take your shoes and socks off and walk with the dog. That way, you’ll know what he’s going through. I bet both of you will walk in the grass.”
