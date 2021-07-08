Today's Forum for July 9

"I'd like to make a comment to this person with the negative talk about Stacey Abrams. I think Stacey Abrams has done a great job. She got the people of Georgia to get out and vote, which we needed to do. We had a record number of people in Georgia who voted and I applaud her for that."
"A big shoutout to all the unvaccinated. Thanks to you, COVID-19 will be with us forever."
"I stopped being a Republican on Jan. 6. The whitewashing of that day by Republican senators and representatives let me know I made the correct decision."
"Ah, another day ending in 'y,' another Trump reinstatement date flubbed. What's the next one? Mr. Pillow says it's Aug. 14, right? How much money do you think he'll collect between now and then?"
"I can't help but reflect on how little of American history you would have to know to think Trump was our greatest president. We really need to put more money into basic civic education. George Washington is pretty clearly the greatest. Trump is tied with Buchanan for worst."
"'At Hamilton Health Care System, we have dedicated our lives to serving people’s physical, spiritual and mental needs.' This is on Hamilton’s home page but hard to understand when the decision was made to close Hamilton Behavioral Health. A Hamilton official said there are 'many factors' involved in the decision including the increasing use of telepsychology/telepsychiatry, that they are actively pursuing similar options for our community and expect to roll out new options soon; soon is simply not adequate. Previous and future patients are a critically vulnerable part of our community; they and their families deserve more. It is in the best interest of all of us to ensure adequate programming is both available and affordable."
"Why would someone disturb all of their neighbors for two hours on July 5 with a second display of fireworks?"
"Any athlete that disrespects the flag or the national anthem should be thrown off of the team and not allowed back on until they sign a pledge that they will conduct themselves in a proper manner with proper decorum. We should not allow taxpayer-supported facilities to be used as a forum for promoting the radical political agenda of the left."
"We sure do need a grocery store in the old Food City location off of Glenwood Avenue. Ingles would be great."
"Now that Cracker Barrel in Dalton is allowing the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages there, maybe they should change their name from Cracker Barrel to Whiskey Barrel."
"To the person that said Melania Trump has never graced the cover of Vogue magazine, well the only reason she hasn't is because of left-wing bias. And you had Michelle Obama on the cover several times, and then Jill Biden. You've lost all credibility."
"I was just reading an article on the front page of the Daily Citizen-News about Mr. Robert Shaw to be honored as the Toast of the Town, he should be. That's a great man. I worked for him for years and years. And I tell you what, when he seen you out he would speak to you. I saw him at the Food Lion in Rocky Face and he spoke to me."
