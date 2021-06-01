Today's Forum for June 1

"All of this free stuff is starting to cost us a fortune on everything we buy."
"Let me start by saying that I am an Anglo-American. Let me continue by adding that MTG's comments about cartels and her 'really bad Mexican accent' (her words, not mine) were reprehensible. She is 'representing' a district about which she knows absolutely nothing. She couldn't get elected in Atlanta -- let's send her home in '22. She doesn't represent my values at all."
"Your writers need to just report the facts and keep your opinions for the editorial page. Your 'factual' statements which are nothing more that you opinions. Why can't the media just report facts and let the reader sort the truth? I don't need to be fed what you want me to be see presented from your side of the fence. All major media is doing this but you are nothing more than a small-time rag and have very little influence. So how about the news, nothing but the news and let us decide?"
"So the so-called 'RINOs' are preventing Rep. Greene from supporting legislation that would provide federal funding to schools in our area? RINOs are stopping her from supporting federal tax incentives or grants for the new solar cell companies in our area? Are they stopping her from supporting infrastructure bills that would see our bridges, roads or high-speed internet advance in our rural areas? Seems to me, they are RINOs only because they stand against the descent from reality that she represents."
"The few seconds it would take to read Marjorie Taylor Greene's supposed accomplishment(s) would still be a waste of time."
"A company on I-75 South has a huge sign which says that 'Every knee shall bow and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, even the Democrats.' If the owners of the company are such devout Christians, why would they imply that they know the hearts of any group of people? Has the Republican Party demonstrated impeccable moral behavior above any other political group? Just think back to Jan. 6, 2021."
"Trump and MTG are the standard bearers for the Republican Party? Sounds about right."
"Why was Marcus Flowers approved to be at the America First rally if he's such a threat? Was she hoping he'd do what she has done so many times and stir up a screaming match?"
"Why did Greene's security detail seek out Marcus Flowers at the birthday party on the hill specifically to tell him he was a threat as he was minding his own business while buying a bottle of Gatorade, then ask him to leave? Is he a threat because he's a veteran? Surely there were other veterans who weren't asked to leave. Is it the Gatorade? Did they boot out the other Gatorade buyers? Was he a threat because he's a constituent? Neighbor? U.S. citizen? Weird that his was probably the only Black skin in the small crowd and he was a threat, isn't it?"
"Among the top five very highest people in the county school system -- the superintendent, personnel director, operations manager, financial specialist and curriculum supervisor -- only one individual has ever taught school. There is definitely something very seriously wrong with this picture!"
"The letter to the editor writer wants the city of Dalton to consider building and supporting a tent city for the homeless patterned after one in California. Seriously?"
