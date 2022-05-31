“How is it a ‘good guy with a gun’ when several of them with the same types of weapons stood outside for over an hour in Uvalde while an 11-year-old little girl dressed in her dead friend’s blood and bullet fragments played dead on that classroom floor so she could live to see another day? Doesn’t it say something that several trained officers who had one murderer outgunned and outnumbered were too scared to do their jobs until the feds showed up?”
“Reasonable people: It’s a bad idea to allow such easy access to weapons of war and endless ammo to untrained, immature, angry, isolated, barely adult, young, misogynistic, bloodthirsty men who threaten to rape and kidnap strangers. We should alter that access and require education. ‘Responsible’ gun owners: ‘You ain’t gittin my deer rifles ‘n pistols!’”
“All of you who voted for and are proud to be represented by Marjorie Taylor Greene be certain you don’t eat any of the fake meat Bill Gates is growing in a ‘peach tree dish!’”
“For all you rabid Marjorie Taylor Greene supporters, it’s ‘petri,’ not ‘peach tree’ dish.”
“If you are worried about not being able to get an assault rifle just go to your local U.S. Army recruiter, walk in and tell them you want to be 11 Bravo. After a couple of weeks you will have a fully automatic M4 and enough training to assemble it blindfolded and will fire a lot of ammo and get paid for it at the same time, and all you can eat, a place to sleep, free medical insurance. You will get BDU (Battle Dress Uniforms) and all kinds of cool equipment and free trips. and did I mention a fully automatic M4, maybe even one with a grenade launcher on it, and a bayonet? Don’t worry about no stinkin’ assault rifle ban. You can still get one.”
“Thank you to the person who responded to the comment that God isn’t in our schools. Read the Forum on May 31: ‘How dare you claim those children died because God is not in our schools.’ I didn’t respond because what I wanted to tell that person would have never been printed.”
“No one is saying that the precious children in Texas were killed because it was ‘God’s will’ that they be slaughtered because he has been removed from our schools. The children were killed because a very sick 18-year-old boy did not know right from wrong. But maybe, just maybe, if prayers were still in our schools, this young guy might have had God in his heart and this awful thing might not have happened. I went to school back when we began the day with the ‘Lord’s Prayer’ and remember that this was the only time that several in my class had the opportunity to pray and it became part of their lives to this day.”
“Kyle Wingfield’s ‘Good policy makes good politics’ on May 31 is right on! Kemp won because he walked away from Trump’s ranting and narcissistic behavior. He did what was best for the state of Georgia.”
“Our local TV stations are a joke. Their sound had always been an issue and to hear it at other station volumes we have to turn ours up to 45, concert level. The program lineup isn’t what is listed, and one station either has colored lines (no picture) with sound or the program is all wavy and warbly sound. Such unprofessional service for paying customers.”
“Instead of talking about teachers carrying guns, we should be talking to teachers about a national walkout until automatic weapons are removed from retail shops. That would send a message loud and clear. Teachers and students now have active shooter training as part of their school curriculum — outrageous!”
“Follow the money. Gun manufacturers ... lobbyists ... legislators who make money by taking gun/blood money from the manufacturers. It’s not about freedom when children don’t have the freedom to attend school without the fear of being shot and perhaps ending up in the morgue instead of their own beds at night.”
