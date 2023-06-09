"I would like to tell all the people I appreciated them helping me when I fell down at the Country Shoppe there on 41 Highway, they all helped me. I fell and busted my face on the pavement and I want to thank everybody that was down there helping me, but most of all I want to thank a friend named Kevin Coleman. I appreciate all of them for what they did for me. Thank you."
"Please don't forget to put fresh water out for your pets in this hot weather we're having because they really need it."
"I think I see a lawsuit coming down the road over this TAD's deal that the people overwhelmingly voted against and now it's being shoved down our throat. Vote 'em out, guys, vote 'em out."
"So they're going after Trump, huh, and just letting Hillary and ole Biden's family and Pence get away with what they want to do? They just really don't want him to run for president again, do they. I was just wondering."
"The country is awash in crime and criminals and Merrick Garland's Justice Department is prosecuting Trump over some silly papers taken out of the White House. Thank God almighty this man didn't make it to the Supreme Court."
"The Jan. 6 attempt on the Capitol was not a coup at all and Trump is not a traitor to the United States any more than one of us would be."
"The 'lock her up' crowd has gotten real quiet all of a sudden."
"Lock him up! Lock him up! Lock him up!"
"I didn’t believe in witches before Donald Trump."
"Speak, people. Do we really want someone accused of espionage in charge of our national secrets? There are plenty of other Republicans to choose from. Vote no to Trump."
"Donald Trump has a perfect and legitimate excuse to be found not guilty of the crimes against him in regard to the documents case. He should simply plead insanity."
"I say go Donald Trump also, but it's not to the White House."
"I'm not afraid of what Trump can do as our president, I'm afraid of what he has done and will continue to do to this country if he's reelected."
"People who believe Donald Trump was a good president are the same type people who think professional wrestling is real, both are blind."
"I can't believe the Republicans will nominate Donald Trump and give Biden another victory. Nominate someone who can win."
"President Trump should be in the Guinness Book of World Records for the president's name most spoken in and out of office."
"How many of you out there reading this have supported a family on a high school diploma? How many of you are retired? Those days are gone and the way things are now it’s impossible to get ahead. You can barely afford groceries, much less buy a house. Minimum wage used to mean minimum amount to support yourself and your family but not anymore."
"For those that say Biden is doing a good job, I agree, if changing this country from a great place to live to a Third World country is his objective. He certainly is doing that well. Another four years of this type of rule and we will all be standing in bread lines as the elite ruling class eats cake. A sad state of affairs. Get your head out of the sand."
