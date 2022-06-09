“So you’re telling me Joe Biden is to blame for the baby formula shortage? Probably just so he could order them to fix the problem, right?”
“There is no leadership at state levels, county levels, city levels and rarely at church levels. Those ‘leaders’ are followers of the vocal minority. They are just trying to keep their jobs and fat paychecks. In D.C. there are only a handful of statesmen who do what is right and have the communication skill to explain to their voters what is right and why. The rest are followers of the noisy minority.”
“Welcome to the Biden economy: twice as many jobs available as there are people looking for jobs thanks to a broken immigration system left by the radical, right-wing Republicans.”
“Imagine if all aspects of law enforcement were treated the way the GOP treats guns. ‘You’re never going to stop people from using drugs so legalize them all’ or ‘You will never stop all the illegals from crossing the border so why have border guards?’ The argument that you’ll never stop all gun violence so why do anything is the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard.”
“Just can’t let the Forum comment in Tuesday’s paper go unchallenged. One, I very seriously doubt that Donald Trump has been in a school in many years, much less knows what goes on in schools. Such a knee-jerk reaction to blame the schools for the senseless deaths of 21 precious souls is predictable. No one is to blame for this tragedy or the tragedy in Buffalo except two 18-year-olds with guns meant for warfare!”
“It seems that Dalton’s City Council is adhering to the Republican talking points by financing more resource officers as opposed to eliminating unlimited access to weapons of war.”
“I know some people are going to tell me if you don’t like it, move, but at this point I’m so ashamed of the country I live in. Innocent kids are getting shot and killed every day, and no one wants to do anything about it. It’s time that somebody steps up and takes charge and says this is the end. It can happen and it needs to happen now.”
“There’s no denying that Stacey Abrams is a very intelligent woman. She went from being bankrupt to a millionaire. That raises a whole lot of questions as to whether she can govern the state of Georgia.”
“In the 2020 election 80 million eligible voters did not vote. We don’t know all the reasons they did not vote. We do know that they could have voted. Everybody can vote in this country.”
“Oh the arrogance of man. To think he can actually control the climate.”
“I just do not understand. Would someone that is voting Democrat please explain to me why they believe socialism is best for Georgia and our country?”
“If you really believe that an abortion ban will stop abortions, you are dangerously gullible.”
“Ad campaigns have become so ridiculous that expectation of a lie has become prominent.”
“Being retired doesn’t give you an inherent right to drive like you are in a funeral procession. Or as an uncle of mine used to say, ‘Drive the thing or stay home.’”
“The Democrats are King Midas in reverse.”
“Why can’t we recall Joe Biden?”
“Biden has single-handedly ruined this country.”
“I’m glad Marjorie Taylor Greene won the primary.”
“Biden’s world is a fool’s paradise and Washington, D.C., is the capital.”
“What were the Founding Fathers thinking about when they decided to let Congress make their own rules? They didn’t make many mistakes, but they made a whopper on that one.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.