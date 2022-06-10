“Yes, the Uvalde shooter was evil, but how did he reach the point in life where he wanted to kill and destroy? Somewhere in the school system they passed this young man on to other schools and teachers. He should have been disciplined and remediated long before this incident. It was not the teachers’ fault. Their hands have been tied. It is the fault of the state administrations and their ‘cover-up’ policies. They don’t want to acknowledge that they may have flaws in their mission statements, especially if funding may been involved. We don’t know how many potential tragedies may be lurking in our school systems because current policies have chosen to look the other way.”
“The Democrats are giving the country and the world a free show with their Jan. 6 committee because they know when January of 2023 gets here their party will be over. The lights will go out, the curtain will fall and they will look completely foolish like they have for the past year and a half.”
“None of the Democrats’ proposals for gun control are going to change anything one iota.”
“All of you people that want Stacey Abrams to be our next governor, do you not see what is going on in this country under Democratic rule? Get your head out of the sand.”
“This is for the person who said that in this country we label people and this person wanted to know what his comments made them, I think it makes this person an enlightened, caring, intelligent individual and I thank them for it.”
“If the government wants me to drive an electric car, maybe they’ll buy me one. I can’t afford it.”
“I remember the face of the little 8-year-old who was so proud of his honor roll certificate, and I’m sure he worked hard for it, and then he got shot. We go home. Politicians rant and rave on both sides and nothing gets done. But we go on. ‘Saturday Night Live’ goes on spewing its political nonsense. We go on and nothing gets done for the children.”
“To the people who are having problems with their mail carrier leaving their lid down on the box, I sympathize with you. I had to put up with a stingy landlord for eight years who wouldn’t even buy me a mailbox that had a lid on it, and when I complained to the post office thinking there could be something they could do about it they said there was no rule that covers mailbox lids. Only the federal government could come up with something so silly.”
“If there’s a wreck in a NASCAR race, it seems that Chase Elliot will get in it somehow or another.”
“By failing to enact even basic gun safety measures, it seems the Republicans love their guns more than they love their children.”
“A country where people put a negative-sounding label on anyone they disagree with is a country with a short future. and that goes double for newspapers and political columnists.”
“To the person that said Donald Trump has single-handedly ruined our country, does this person not understand that Joe Biden is the president, not Donald Trump?”
“The reason Freddie Freeman isn’t on the Braves anymore. The Braves offered him a very, very lucrative contract. Freddie Freeman’s greed, he kept holding out, and the Braves had to do what they had to do.”
