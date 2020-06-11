Today's Forum for June 12

“All of these athletes who make a ton of money have the right to disrespect the flag by not standing during the national anthem. I also have the right to stop supporting them by not watching their games and buying their stuff. You exercise your right and I’ll exercise mine. If enough people stop supporting you, that will cost you more than it does us.”
"What is this pearl clutching by the editor? Vulgar language on signs? My heavens, no! I shall have smelling salts sent to your office forthwith. In the meantime, minorities are being brutalized all over the country by police with no compunctions on using vulgar behavior, and the rage at being treated like second-class citizens is starting to bubble over. Apologies if our curse words distracted you."
"This mayor and council is wasting the public’s time deciding on whether or not a statue should stay up while they ignore the crushing poverty and shocking income inequality in their city. It’s all too clear whose interests they serve."
"The northwest corner of the Confederate cemetery is the perfect place to house the statue of Gen. Johnston. There is a large, level area inside the beautiful wrought iron fence that would require a minimum of site prep. Tourists, historians and Civil War buffs come frequently from all over the Southeast to visit the cemetery and it can be seen or photographed easily on foot or by car. A thorny problem could be easily and amicably solved."
"In any struggle the winner gets to write the history books. Those same books praise the winners and denigrate the losers. Posterity never has the whole story nor truth."
"I used to think I was pretty much just a regular person, I was born white, into a two-parent household which now, whether I like it or not, makes me ‘privileged,' a racist and responsible for slavery. I am also a fiscal and moral conservative, which by today's standards, makes me a fascist because I plan, budget and support myself. I am proud of our flag, what it stands for and the many who died to let it fly, so I stand and salute during our national anthem — so now I must be a racist. I hope someday I can come to terms with the new me because I'm just not sure who I am anymore!"
"Wow, the Democrats really don't let a crisis go to waste. They are salivating at the prospect of getting all that police money to fund their social projects. Even these here in town have social projects they want."
"I defy you to list the social services available to immigrants that are denied to the elderly. You aren't going hungry because a desperate immigrant moved here for a better life. You're going hungry because a billionaire bought laws to ease his tax burden. Vote accordingly."
"What about Ben Carson's tenure has convinced you he's qualified to run a popsicle stand, much less be second in line to the presidency?"
"Hurray for the SPLOST! Excited to see all of the great improvements this will bring to our city!"
"Whitfield County needs to have a better place than the overcrowded courthouse. Make early voting to where it is more accessible for all. By the time you walk two or three blocks, then stand in lines, it is a real killer. That is what will kill early voting this fall. But maybe that is another way of voter suppression, make it as difficult as possible."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.