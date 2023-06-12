“Show love to those you say you love for it’s seldom one will find true love. Keep searching.”
“Congratulations to Ben Kenemer on your appointment to district attorney for Whitfield and Murray counties. You will do a great job and you will serve us well. I’m proud of you.”
“Thank you, Commissioner Jensen, for respecting the vote of the people regarding the use of TAD money for personal financial gain at Patterson Farms. We the people can be asked to vote again on this issue but our last vote should not be disregarded.”
“I am in agreement with the Whitfield County commissioners taking another look at that TAD request. It should not be issued, it (TADs) was voted down by the citizens of the county. TADs are wrong and you can’t give them out to the people who have ... the most power. and Patterson Farms is not even developing any kind of affordable houses for seniors and for middle-income people. We need some housing for lower- to middle-income people.”
“This is for everyone that drives a vehicle. The lever on the left side of the steering column is called a turn signal switch. You use it when you’re going to make a turn. It lets the people in back of you and in front of you know that you’re making a turn.”
“I put up with you people talking bad about Donald Trump, my past president. and I put up with you people talking bad about Biden, my current president. But leave wrasslin’ alone, it’s real!”
“The Democrats are ecstatic. They have an indictment against Trump. They are hoping jail time. The first thing that comes to a Republican’s mind is what about Hillary. She destroyed 30,000 (emails) ... Biden had ... documents found in different places. He said he knew nothing about them (in his private office). If you believe that then you believe elephants can fly. The Forum printed a comment I sent in about four years ago. America is going to destroy itself from within. Boy, does that ring true today.”
“Even with double indictments brought by a corrupt justice system Donald Trump is still a far better president than Joe Biden will ever be.”
“What is it about you people out there and everybody else about Trump? Is it because he’s got more money than the United States has got, because they are about to go broke and he ain’t? But they just want to put him down. I don’t believe it will ever work. Just pay attention. Maybe when he gets back in there as president, which he probably will, I hope he puts a whole bunch of politicians plum out of a job and on poor street.”
“This is to all the people who hate Donald Trump and want to keep Donald Trump from being president. Bad publicity is better than no publicity. If you want to hurt Trump then just don’t say nothing about him. He’ll go away.”
“When the Democrats say there is no one above the law they mean Republicans.”
“I don’t think Trump should go to jail for having documents from the White House unless Biden and Pence go too.”
“Indicting Trump doesn’t mean other Department of Justice investigations, Biden or whoever, have stopped. Trump chose to jump in the race for president early knowing he was under investigation, hoping he could cry foul and avoid accountability.”
“Before you start something at Trump’s trial in Miami remember Stewart Rhodes and Enrique Tarrio. They aren’t patriots. They are in jail.”
“I’m sorry but I don’t call boxes and boxes of classified documents sitting all over Mar-a-Lago silly papers.”
“The law and order candidate sure has a lot of indictments.”
“All these Trump supporters show just how detached the general population is from reality. The man is a joke and an imbecile. He’s done and continues to do more to hurt his own party than any other politician ever has in the history of this country. Put a clown in charge and pretty soon you’ll have the whole circus.”
“Elmer Gantry is alive on ReAwaken America’s Tour.”
“Trump is so stupid. All he would have had to do with the documents was to say come get them just like Pence and Biden did.”
“A more accurate term for Trump would be warlock, not witch.”
“Trump owes E. Jean Carroll $5 million for sexual abuse and defamation and you think that is conservative values?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.