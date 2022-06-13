“You go to all the effort to separate recyclables, load them in the car, drive to the recycling center, only to find that many of the items cannot be accepted because the bins are either missing or full. Frustrating!”
“All public schools should have the word ‘fortified’ added to its name. Add a bulletproof wall around each one with guard towers at all four corners. Surely, Republicans would pay more taxes for that since they all love walls.”
“The Dalton school board says they can’t pay for a police officer at every school. Perhaps the athletics budget could be reduced? Perhaps the electronic devices they proudly provide every single student and teacher don’t require ‘refreshing’ quite as frequently. Perhaps finding more funding simply boils down to the board truly studying the budget and reordering some priorities.”
“To the parents of Dalton city schoolchildren: You are the people who can make a difference regarding school board expenditures. If you believe more police officers at schools would help protect your children, then you need to attend school board meetings and let your voices be heard.”
“’The Founding Fathers didn’t make many mistakes’ except, oh, I don’t know, owning human beings as slaves and not giving women any rights. Grow up!”
“I could think of a few reasons why people don’t vote, especially in our area. Even before the recent and blatant lies about voter fraud (prove it), there was a very heavy negative attitude towards voting. How many people have you heard say ‘It won’t matter, my vote doesn’t count’? Not only this, but we live in an area in which a huge majority of workers are employed by factories that operate on 12-hour shifts, so if you’re scheduled to work 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on voting day, you’re just out of luck. I don’t expect a lot of hourly wage workers to call out or come in late/leave early just so they can vote and then be reprimanded or possibly even fired. Georgia is an ‘at-will’ state, after all.”
“Liz Cheney’s message to her fellow Republicans hit the nail on the head: defending the indefensible.”
“I suppose I may be that person who drives like I am in a funeral parade. If so you are going to have to live with it. As well as your uncle. l am not going to change the way I drive. Period.”
“Here is a novel idea for those still claiming the election was stolen. Why don’t you look at the two stolen SCOTUS seats. First, one was held up for 293 days claiming they did not have enough time to properly vet. Then the second one they ran through in 35 days and never vetted Ms. Barrett. That was stolen, not the presidential election. So get your story straight.”
“If you honestly believe that Democrats are for socialism, you clearly know nothing about the policy preferences of the Democratic Party or the economic system of socialism.”
“I am so ashamed of our district for selecting Marjorie Taylor Greene to support Republicans in the mid-term elections. I really didn’t think our district had such racial, bigoted, radical views but I guess the majority does. Did you not remember her views on QAnon? Her speaking to a white supremacy group? Her denying that children were murdered? Very sad!”
“Joe Biden is not personally responsible for the baby formula shortage, but he is responsible for his staff and they failed to recognize the significance of the plant shutdown. Had they done so, efforts to boost supply would have begun much earlier and the formula shortages would have been manageable. But the buck stops at the top and this happened on Biden’s watch.”
“If Biden loses can Kamala Harris just override the voters and the Electoral College and declare Biden the winner?”
