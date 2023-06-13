“I recently visited my parents’ graves at the cemetery and noticed a United States flag had been placed at my father’s foot marker (he was a World War II veteran). Thank you to the person or group that placed that flag at my father’s grave (and many other graves of veterans). It’s comforting to know that people still remember the Greatest Generation and others who sacrificed so much and enabled us to enjoy our freedom today.”
“I’m sure most of you remember the scandal that erupted when then-President Donald Trump asked Ukraine to look into the Biden family’s ... actions. The Democrats then claimed that Trump was meddling with the 2020 election. This culminated in his impeachment by the House, although the Senate later acquitted him. But now, with the recent revelations about the Biden family, it looks like Trump’s call wasn’t so outlandish after all.”
“Just because you accuse Donald Trump of something doesn’t mean it’s true.”
“Presidents like Biden are the reason the framers created a Supreme Court. Somebody’s got to rein in the idiocy. You sure can’t depend on Congress to do it.”
“Joe Biden has never done anything impressive for the people and citizens of the United States.”
“Someone help me understand because the comments here from the conservatives aren’t making sense. Is Joe Biden a senile old man hobbling around not doing anything or is he a criminal mastermind responsible for intricate cover-ups at the highest level?”
“Being conned is believing conservative values is what Trump believes in. The assurance your values are a biblical and patriotic failure is to send him money.”
“Personally I don’t care if they name military bases out of characters in nursery rhymes. There are too many people in America that don’t have enough important things to worry about.”
“I’m a lifelong Republican but I wish Kari Lake would say she’s a Democrat. She’s an embarrassment. She should go join the Democrats and take Marjorie Taylor Greene with her.”
“It’s one thing if you choose to overlook Trump’s lies and illegal activities but if you actually believe his denials and claims of witch hunts it’s pretty pathetic.”
“Trump vowed to put Hillary in jail, and then he vowed to build a wall, and then he vowed to eliminate debt. Eventually you people will realize he is all talk.”
“We have a clear and present Chinese military threat but Biden’s biggest enemy is Trump.”
“It’s simple: If you don’t like natural gas and the gas companies don’t use it.”
“Did you know that the U.S. is the only major nation in the world without government-issued voter ID? Did you know that Mexico requires a government-issued photo ID plus a thumbprint?”
“In response to a comment in the Forum, does the caller not realize women have had birth control options available and free for those unable to pay for several decades now? This does, however, require some responsibility, and the responsibility part goes for men as well as women.”
“Thank God for wokety woke woke and beer cans and black mermaids and CRT and books and vaccines, all things you seem to not know much about.”
