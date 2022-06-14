“Only the highest level of sorcerers know how to fold a fitted sheet.”
“Let’s see, your feelings are hurt because Stacey Abrams has become wealthy after going bankrupt once. Yet you love Trump who has been bankrupt several times and just flat refuses to pay people that work for him. Seems you have your head screwed on backwards.”
“Biden says we have the strongest economy in the world. I don’t mind him lying. I expect politicians to lie. What ticks me off is that he thinks I’m stupid enough to believe him.”
“These people on Facebook that are suggesting someone is paying shooters to kill children so they can advance their gun control agenda are just despicable. They are the ones using the deaths of children to promote an agenda. Not only that, but they are displaying their extreme gullibility and ignorance to everyone they know.”
“If I ever wanted the ability to read minds, Facebook has cured me of that desire. Based on the things people post, some of whom were people I used to have a lot of respect for, I really don’t want to know what they’re keeping to themselves.”
“I have something to say to the contributor who spouted the Democrat talking point that Republicans love their guns more than their children: If just one teacher or administrator in the Uvalde school had been armed and trained, they wouldn’t have had to wait an hour for police help while that unhinged young man methodically killed the children and teachers.”
“To the caller who would blame the school system for the recent actions taken by the Uvalde shooter. Would the shooter have been able to inflict the carnage he imposed that day with a flintlock musket? In 1791, when the Second Amendment was signed, that was the ‘arm(s)’ envisioned by the Founders when they signed that amendment.”
“To the person that wrote about the Democrats show of the past year and a half. When January 2023 gets here it will be the beginning of the Republican show, a cycle of special investigations, etc., for the next two years. This is all about them, and not what is best for us common American people.”
“I hear everyone on TV continually talking about our inflation problem. But if corporate profits are still sky high, and only working people are feeling the pinch, it’s not inflation. It’s price-gouging.”
“I toured the new animal control facility during the open house. It’s very nice and long overdue. However, before the commissioners strain their wrists patting themselves on the back, they should realize that because of the way animals are treated in this county, the entire facility is woefully lacking to handle the volume of mistreated, neglected and abandoned animals. Much more needs to be done.”
“Fortunately, Democrats have not realized that the show trial of Donald Trump in their Jan. 6 hearing is the biggest gift they could give to the Republican Party. If they declare that Trump is guilty and not eligible to run for president in 2024, the Republican Party will unite 100% behind another candidate, rather than splitting the party.”
“Curious why if you live in the Dalton city limits that you have to pay $5 per item to drop off at the Waugh Street Transfer Station, but you can just toss any old thing out into the street and it’s picked up for free by the city? I know we are trying to keep the Dalton streets beautiful, but have some empathy for us taxpayers and the limited city services.”
“82 degrees at midnight! Remember that the next time you hear ‘drill, baby, drill.’”
“Probably many of you don’t know that someone tried to assassinate a conservative Supreme Court justice because the liberal media did not cover the story, and Biden has yet to mention it. If it had been a liberal justice, it would have been covered 24/7.”
