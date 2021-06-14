Today's Forum for June 15

"I recently have had to use a cane to assist in standing and walking. I have been amazed to have so many people be considerate in offering to help with carrying packages and holding the door for me. I was thinking that the world is filled with kind Samaritans. But, wouldn’t you know it, yesterday someone stole my cane from my shopping cart! Think I will just concentrate on the nice folks and pray for the sorry person that would steal a cane from the lame."
"According to CNN, the White House is 'perplexed' and 'worried' about Vice President Harris’ trip to Central America. She seemed unable to answer the simplest reporters’ questions about the southern border. I guess she’s just not ready for 'prime time.'”
"What's up with all of these loud, obnoxious mufflers on the trucks and cars in this county, and why isn't law enforcement writing the tickets for that? Back in the day they used to hammer people being so loud."
"I'm tired of people on the left trying to change everything because they don't want to offend their 'friends.' Do they stop to think about the other side of that equation and how they are offending people who believe in the things they are trying to change? I think they are aware of that and they don't care. The number one thing that comes out of this is the left proving to everyone they are hypocrites!"
"Please elaborate: How exactly was the United States number one under Trump? This might be some of that 'fake news' y’all are always going on about."
"Christine Flowers made an excellent case for ritual, not only the Catholic church but other parts of our lives. Her ending quote: 'The temporal nature of life doesn't need to be spartan or utilitarian. Quite the opposite.' Summed it up beautifully. It makes it difficult to comprehend why so many people are in the process of destroying our American rituals."
"Whether someone chooses to get a shot or not has nothing to do with being a Trump supporter. People shouldn't be lumped together in a category like that. Say what you will, the shot is an experiment and people should still have freedom of choice. Or have we already become socialist? One shoe doesn't fit all."
"Why should we put America first? We have become a global economy and we need to earn the cooperation of the rest of the world."
"Critical race theory has become a Republican code word for 'any discussion about race that makes me uncomfortable.' The people complaining about it couldn't give you a working discussion of the actual academic theory if their lives depended on it."
"If your property value increased you have the right to appeal. Please explain how singling out 10% is not being biased. A value increase is a tax increase."
"Congrats to all the teams at the Creative Arts Guild's Low Country Boil competition! Laissez les bons temps rouler!"
"Biden said the greatest threat threatening America was climate change. The greatest threat threatening America is the Democrats along with their partners in the press."
"The powers that be in Cohutta decided they needed a four-way stop at the post office. Now all 12, 15 cars that go through there daily gotta stop. That was totally unnecessary."
