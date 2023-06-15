"Wrestling is a real sport, but ‘wrasslin,’ as you put it, is bad entertainment."
"The only thing real about wrestling (or wrasslin' as you put it) is real entertainment. Other than that it's fake as counterfeit money."
"Meet me at the Mack Gaston Community Center this Saturday. They're having wrestling. And you'll have a chance to see that wrestling is real."
"That's right, you're supposed to use your turn signals, and you're also supposed to keep a safe distance between you and the car you're following."
"I've seen a few replies about how many of Dalton's roads are controlled by the state so the city's hands are tied. Surely someone at City Hall has a number they can call to ask the Georgia Department of Transportation to make changes, right?"
"Our open container law is great but I would love to be able to bring a bottle of wine downtown and have a nice picnic in Burr Park."
"It’s simple: If you don’t like leaded gas and acid rain just don’t use it."
"A person may be accused of crimes by her or his political opponents. Such political motivation does not automatically make that person innocent or guilty. Innocence or guilt is determined by judges and juries after examination of evidence. That is the best an orderly society can do."
"I was just watching Fox News and where they have arrested Donald Trump for some of these charges. I think this is (expletive). ... They know they're going to get beat. Donald Trump has done a lot for the United States that no other president has done and they're afraid he's going to win and beat all the Democrats. And he will beat them, he will still run and I will vote for Donald Trump. God bless you Trump, we'll be praying that you can get president of the United States in 2024."
"It took me a while but I have just figured out instead of three branches of government there's four: you have the executive branch, legislative branch, judicial branch and I just figured this out, there's now the investigative branch and the investigative branch is headed up by the Democratic Party."
"President Donald Trump is a threat to the Democratic Party. They will use any and all means to destroy him. They're afraid of him. And if you watch any of the news it's clear what they're trying to do to him. They've had their share of illegal activity through the years ... But isn't it ironic that during this election process they're indicting President Donald Trump for felonies."
"About Donald Trump and what's going on today, if Donald Trump had only given back those papers that belonged to the government to protect us we wouldn't be going through this circus right now, look at this on TV. He had no right, and he knew he had no right, to keep those papers. And I don't know what these people are worried about, fighting over Donald Trump, these papers could have gotten into the hands of Russia and China or whatever, no telling what could happen to this country. I don't understand it. They're not thinking about America, they're thinking about a party, or this one man. Donald Trump is not going to live forever. What are you doing to do then? This doesn't make any sense, if he'd only given the papers back we wouldn't be looking at this on TV right now."
"When talking about classified documents being found at their homes, please don’t put Biden, Clinton and Pence in the same category as Trump. Find a reputable news source and learn what the difference is. Trump took it to another level and that’s why he’s in the jam that he’s in."
"A Fox News headline said Biden is a 'wannabe dictator' but I seem to remember someone else calling for people to storm the Capitol after he lost the election. Any guesses on the person I’m talking about?"
"You can say what you will about Marjorie Taylor Greene. She keeps citizens of her district informed about the goings-on in Washington. She is not afraid to speak out. If she's on the extremist side we need a few more like her."
"Rep. Greene's entire appeal to her constituents in Dalton is that she hates the same people Fox 'News' tells them to hate. That's it."
