Today's Forum for June 16

"The people who were adamantly cheering for Hobby Lobby CEOs to dictate their women employees' private medical decisions suddenly are in a fuss about employers who legally may indeed require COVID vaccinations to protect themselves and customers. Huh. Why is that?"
"There’s little difference between Benedict Arnold selling our country out and Trump on Jan. 6 selling democracy out."
"If you think Vice President Harris is not ready for prime time, but you think Trump and Pence were, you must be drinking some really strong Kool-Aid.'"
"Downtown Dalton needs more trees. Too much of it is given over to massive asphalt parking lots that turn the city into an oven. Property owners should get tax breaks for greening up the place."
"Marjorie Taylor Greene does not go around putting the United States down and Israel down like 'The Squad' does, and nobody says anything about 'The Squad' at all."
"Greene had to go to the Holocaust Museum to figure out that the Holocaust was bad?"
"Dalton and Whitfield County need more parks and fewer barks in the Forum."
"I guess I could move back to the country like this person said, but why should I? There is no reason for me to feel like I have to move just because I like to hear what nature has to offer. And besides, I'm not comfortable living in a subdivision like some of y'all are. I live a comfortable life and it suits me where I live. I like hearing the chickens and the roosters in the morning. It's not an everyday thing, it's not like I hear them all the time, but it's nice to hear them every once in a while. So, you know, just get over it, OK?"
"To the person who made a comment about voting for Biden again, I understand, that's their privilege, but if Trump was to run again in 2024 I would vote for him so that would erase that person's vote for Biden."
"President Trump knew the threat that China was to the United States. If Biden's not careful, they're going to eat him for lunch."
"I don't think the military crowd agreed with Biden when he said climate change was the biggest threat to America. Really? This guy doesn't have a clue."
"This comment is to the person that thinks our great vice president went where she needed to go. No she didn't. She needed to go to Chicago, New York and a few other places over here, not foreign countries. We've got problems."
"I was at the post office this afternoon waiting in a pretty lengthy line and heard three things I didn't know. One young man had a package he wanted to send and needed a piece of tape to put on it. The postal worker said she couldn't put any tape on it, he'd have to buy a roll of tape. So he had to buy a $3.50 roll of tape to put one little piece of tape on it. Then one man was told his mail wasn't being put in his mailbox because somebody was blocking his mailbox and the postman can't back up. They track them if they back up. Then another man was not receiving his mail and he was told it was a new subdivision and there's a big kerfuffle whether they get individual mailboxes or a central location to pick up their mail, and he said he had one and she said that didn't mean it was going to get delivered to. Then I got up with my packages that were ready to be just sent and asked for a receipt and she said you'll have to go out to the kiosk to do that step. So no customer service and they wonder why their business is so bad."
