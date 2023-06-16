“I understand what the person is talking about with turn signals and I agree they need to be used but don’t depend on them being turned on for the right reasons. Never pull out in front of someone with their turn signal on because a lot of times that turn signal is not turned off. They just don’t pay attention and they just keep it going. You never know if they’re going to turn or not.”
“Does anyone know the date of the cancer survivors walk in Dalton?”
According to the American Cancer Society, there will be a Relay for Life event on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 4 p.m. starting at the Murray County Saddle Club in Chatsworth. You can register at cancer.org, by calling 800-227-2345 or the day of the event.
“Why does Dalton not have a Goodwill? We need one. Maybe somebody could talk to the powers that make the arrangements for things and get us a Goodwill.”
“Every church denomination sets its own limits on God and his Word. Each one tells us here is what God is like. The problem is there are over a thousand denominations in this country.”
“You can only charge big companies higher taxes as long as they are in this country.”
“In response to the comment from an individual needing an explanation about Joe Biden’s intentions, the liberal left masterminds most of the dirty work which includes instituting socialistic policies and kissing up to special interest groups supporting un-American ideals and values. Ole Joe was just a Trojan horse they rode in on. In case you don’t know what a Trojan horse is check out the story from Greek mythology about the siege of Troy.”
“Special counsel Jack Smith made a giggle-worthy statement when he said, ‘We have one set of laws in this country and they apply to everyone.’ If that were true Hillary Clinton would have been in deep trouble for using an insecure, hackable private server for government business.”
“Seems to me like the FBI is in the back pocket of the Democrats.”
“Trump could literally confess to every crime on live TV and half you people still wouldn’t believe it. He is bad for society and bad for this country. Lock him up.”
“This is in reference to a comment in Tuesday’s Forum about putting a clown in charge and pretty soon you’ll have the whole circus. We have a clown in the White House. Circus completed!”
“Just because you accuse Joe Biden of something doesn’t mean it’s true.”
“Don’t put Kari Lake and Marjorie Taylor Greene off on the Democrats. We don’t want them either. ... You’ve got to hang on to them just like we’ve got to hang on to bad ones, too.”
“Donald Trump and Fox News are already claiming the 2024 election is rigged. I can’t believe anybody would watch Fox News or believe anything Donald Trump said.”
“Dear Fox News, the wannabe dictator sent his goons to storm the Capitol after the American people fired him. What a credible source of ‘news’.”
“MAGA: Make attorneys get attorneys.”
“The Republican reaction to Trump’s theft of top secret documents really puts a light to the now clearly laughable idea that they are ‘the party of law and order’.”
“It truly is sad that Trump supporters are so willfully ignorant of the facts surrounding the very serious and damning evidence that necessitated the criminal charges against him.”
“Chris Christie can say whatever he wants but he showed who he is when he closed down New Jersey beaches ... only to be (photographed) with his family on ... drum roll, please, a beach he just closed.”
“Republicans scammed again. The White House Gift Shop is a private business that’s unaffiliated with the White House in Washington, D.C.”
