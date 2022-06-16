“It has actually been researched and proven that school resource officers do not prevent or lessen the danger of school shootings. If anything, it increases the chances that your child will be arrested for minor infractions that should otherwise be handled by faculty and parents. Do the research and speak to your children. The first step to stopping these tragedies starts at home with effective parenting.”
“How strange that a politician who owns a string of restaurants would oppose a bill making it easier to unionize.”
“The aquatics center being built next to the trade center is the perfect spot. Now, the white elephant will have another white elephant to keep it company.”
“To the person lamenting the fact that workers on 12-hour shifts cannot vote on Election Day: Georgia has a three-week early voting period with two mandatory Saturdays and an optional Sunday. There is also a no excuse absentee ballot vote option. So perhaps anyone claiming they don’t have an opportunity to vote because they must work a long shift on Election Day shouldn’t vote anyway.”
“Could someone please tell me how a lone crazy that turned himself in is worse than thousands of maniacs storming the Capitol looking to kill multiple members of Congress and the vice president?”
“I defy you to find a single ‘liberal’ news outlet that didn’t cover the threat against Justice Kavanaugh. President Biden condemned the man’s actions on the same day, and urged Congress to pass a bill beefing up security, which he is set to sign. There is enough wrong in the world, why make up things to be angry about?”
“I hope you people who voted for Trump and still support him are starting to see the real side of him. He’s out for himself and not the American people. He is the lone cause of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, and you should know that by now. This is my sole opinion.”
“Does anyone out there in Forum Land have the email address of the president’s personal chef as I would like to send him my grandmother’s recipe for crow pie before the president leaves to meet with the Saudi crown prince begging for more oil? How is that war on fossil fuel working for you?”
“I please ask the Forum reader to re-read my earlier post. I did not state that Democrats are for socialism. After 30 years of voting Democrat I got tired of voting for the policy preferences of Democrats and then not receiving them after the Democrat was elected. and yes, I do know very well the steps toward socialism. I suggest everyone should learn the steps to socialism and realize we are halfway there now. Most Democrats are not voting for socialism, but for right now, if you vote Democrat for any reason, socialism is what we are getting. Big time.”
“The belief that the two SCOTUS seats were stolen is the same as believing the election was stolen. Just extreme partisanship.”
“At the time people actually voted for Marjorie Taylor Greene they were concerned with only one thing. Could she tell the difference between ‘D’ and ‘R’ when she pushed the button?”
“If you ring the door bell and I don’t answer right off, pull some weeds while you’re waiting.”
“Yes, Mr. Reagan, we know who your dad was. You aren’t required to mention it in every column you write, although that is the basis for your entire career.”
“As a fan of Tennessee, they may have good coaches for the game but seem to know little about building young men with good character and manners. Also, our fan base needs to practice good manners. Many of us are embarrassed over our fan base.”
