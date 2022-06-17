“The politicians who say ‘they’re coming for your guns’ are always the ones coming for your Social Security.”
“Let me get this straight: The Dalton City Council has $23 million to build a big swimming pool on top of a mountain but doesn’t have the ability — or doesn’t care — to fix the pathetic state of the walking track at Civitan Park? Folks, this is your government.”
“Listening to Joe Biden talk about guns is like AOC talking about nuclear fusion.”
“If anything deserved to be sued for defamation of character, it would be Hollywood itself.”
“Is there any earthly way of stopping these annoying calls? Hundreds of times a day. I went to the doctor, came back and I had 16 of those things all in about an hour. I’m fed up with it. It’s ridiculous, and somebody, surely somebody, has sense enough to stop it.”
“The reader who referred to Confederate generals as traitors, apparently you’re not proud of your Southern heritage. and if you’re not a Southerner, what in the heck are you doing in North Georgia?”
“We would like to thank Ted and Barbara Smith of Ocala, Florida, for their timely letter. We couldn’t agree with them more. We agree with them 100%.”
“About Pelosi and Schumer being the most hated people in the world, how do you think Marjorie Taylor Greene, Ted Cruz and Matt Gaetz feel about being hated? It doesn’t bother them one bit.”
“I hope the Trump-backed candidate in Wyoming knocks Liz Cheney out of her seat in Congress. The only thing worse than a Democrat is a do-gooder Republican.”
“On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, the high temperature for the day was 96 degrees. The record high for that date was set in 1914 — 97 degrees. I guess in 1914 they had global warming, too.”
“Check out our public school teachers’ salaries in the five states that surround Georgia. To me, Stacey Abrams’ proposed teacher raise is just trying to buy votes.”
“Our Founders wanted reason to prevail, not absurdity in the name of freedom.”
“Your liberal reader who resorted to calling Marjorie Taylor Greene supporters names, you need to ask yourself why she won the Republican Primary by such a staggering amount of support. There’s a reason and it had nothing to do with QAnon.”
“Looks like Joe Biden is at it again. He’s blaming everybody except himself for his failures.”
“I want to say that Joe Biden has been a successful president because he’s done what he said he would do, which is transform this country. If people don’t understand the basic meaning of transformation, then they need to go back to school or look it up in a dictionary.”
“There’s an old expression that people will be late to their own funeral, and they all live in Dalton because they’ve never learned how to drive.”
“In response to the person talking about driving slow, I don’t see any reason for driving above the speed limit unless maybe on the interstate. I would rather get to my destination late than not get there at all or in the back of an ambulance. Now you make a choice because people will drive like they don’t know what the speed limit is and it’s very reckless. It’s endangering their lives and others, too. So if you’ve got a problem with the way people drive slow, then I suggest you park your car and don’t drive at all.”
“Stacey Abrams got to be a millionaire by preaching hate and discontent. Donald Trump got to be president by preaching hate and discontent. I have no use for either one of them.”
“Looks like the Jimmy Carter presidency all over again. Here goes the interest rates. How high will they go?”
“Well, Republicans created the Watergate criminality and now they’re in the thick of it again. Somehow I’m thinking they’re not really the party of law and order ...”
“To the person that said carpet mill hours 12 to 12 interfere with people being able to vote, apparently you have not heard of early voting, apparently you have not heard of early voting on the weekends and apparently you have not heard about mail-in ballots. Check on these things.”
“I would like to thank Mark Hannah for all of his good articles all about his critters, cuties, history and the Confederados. I can’t wait to read the next segment.”
