Today's Forum for June 18

"Marjorie admitted she was wrong. It's your turn."
"Summer has barely started and Texas' power grid is already on the brink of failure again."
"Michael Reagan, once again, is giving you a heads up on what’s ahead for the U.S. if things don’t change with Biden’s actions. World War III will be devastating to this country. Read it (June 16) with an open mind!"
"Ronald Reagan is rolling over in his grave after reading how his son is glorifying Putin over the sitting American president. Michael Reagan thinks Putin will eat Biden alive? What exactly was it that Trump was doing? I guess a cowering, subservient puppet is what the Republicans think is tough."
"I was excited to read ‘Georgia landline phone customers to see lower bill as program to end’ (June 16) until I read the last paragraph. Then I got a good laugh! A dollar a month?"
"Someone in the Forum just scolded me and said John Kasich was not qualified to be dogcatcher. I believe that person meant Trump. If John Kasich is not qualified to be president, then no one is. He's been a congressman, a governor and probably a businessman. How much more qualified can you get? By the way, I'm not a RINO. I'm a Democrat. I try to be fair and John Kasich is qualified to be president. But I voted for Biden this time, and I like Biden. But, I'm just saying, during the other election I could have voted for John Kasich but I could never vote for Trump."
"Trump 2024! MAGA!"
"It's evident in the Forum that the news media has done you a disservice by telling you lies about Trump."
"Do you think Critical Race Theory would have been taught under Trump?"
"Our American flag should never be used as clothing or drapery. We should respect it more than that. It's OK, of course, to use the red, white and blue collars on your clothing, stars on a scarf or all these other things but the flag should never be used in that way. I've seen beach towels that looked like American flags. It's not supposed to be done. The flag is so significant in so many ways, from having our boys fight in the wars and everything. It just brings back a lot of memories for me and I'm 86 years old."
"Why is it all these large grocery stores and super stores have these buggies for handicapped people to ride through the store but when you get on them the batteries are either dead or they ain't got enough charge to get you through the building? They need to plug them up when the second shift leaves so they'll be charged in the morning. You can't charge them in 15 minutes."
"I think the mayor and council are very wise to rethink how the SPLOST money that we voted on to rebuild the John Davis Center should be used. I'm so glad they're reconsidering. What's the need on voting on something if the people's will is not done?"
"A vice president that laughs when a reporter asks her a serious question, this person is clearly not ready for the big leagues."
"Y’all want to see some good drag racing? Come to Abutment Road this weekend. It’s free to watch and the cops never show up!"
