Today's Forum for June 19/20

"I want to let young people know that when someone tries to provoke you, don't let it happen, because I was provoked the other day. Everybody says that they're your friend. You better check them out because friends don't go on what other people tell them. Friends listen to both sides of the story. When people show you how they are, believe it."
"A North Carolina appeals court said a ban on abortions after 20 weeks was unconstitutional. I did not realize our Constitution supported the murder of unborn children. I suppose I should read it again."
"Just saw where our terrific representative for the 14th District voted along with three other illustrious Georgia representatives against commemorating the Capitol police officers for saving their skin on Jan. 6! If you support someone who encourages the horrific events of that sad day you need to go elsewhere. Maybe Myanmar or Russia, possibly Cuba. Oh, take Marge with you and as my daddy always said, 'Don’t let the door hit your backside on the way out!'"
"From the looks of things, it seems like China has already had lunch with Biden and is in the process of digesting it."
"Can someone answer this question that puzzles me: Who makes the list of reporters that Biden has to call on for questions or he will get in trouble?”
"Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are an embarrassment to the United States."
"I wish restaurant and fast-food places would leave it up to the customer to put salt on their French fries. Many times we leave our fries on the plate in restaurants and we toss out fries we got from fast-food because they are so salty. Some people have to watch their salt intake. Just recently we had one place tell my husband they could no longer accommodate him anymore by fixing him some unsalted fries. That's ridiculous! Your customers are what keep you in business."
"I'd like to give a compliment to the employees over at the Wendy's at the Rocky Face exit for the kind and quick service they give to their customers."
"Consider, are you getting propaganda from the news or are you getting the news?"
"Anyone out there in Forum Land know why pharmacists have quit putting why you're taking the medicine you're taking on the label, like if it's for heart problems, etc., etc.?"
"We are socialists, so get in line, take your shot and hush."
"The global economy is the reason why the world is in the mess it's in. I'm for going back to the non-global economy."
"So glad to hear that Ellen DeGeneres' contract is not going to be renewed in 2022. Maybe they can get something interesting in its place like 'Gunsmoke' or 'Bonanza' or even 'Perry Mason.'"
"Does anybody in Dalton know where I can buy Nana's fried pies? I've been hearing about them and I'd like to know where I can buy them."
"They might as well flush the Braves' season down the toilet. And while they're at it, fire that general manager and fire the one that hired him."
"In response to the person about the post office service. I don't know where they were at at the time they encountered all of this mess they went through. I live in Chatsworth and I have needed tape to put on my envelopes just to make sure they don't come loose. I've never had to buy tape. The lady or the gentleman there just hands me the little tape dispenser, lets me use it and I hand it back to them. They're very polite over here in Chatsworth. I don't know where this person was that encountered this rudeness but I hate it they went through all of that. I have not had any issues over here in Chatsworth with our post office."
